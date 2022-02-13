US President Joe Biden made clear his stance over the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, and said that if Moscow undertook a further invasion of Kiev, Washington along with its allies will respond “decisively” and impose swift and severe costs on the country, according to a White House statement.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden spoke about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. “President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” the statement read on Saturday (local time).

It further said that the President reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. “President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” the statement read.

Washington has moved some US forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff on Saturday as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could potentially take place in the next few days.

Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian consulates also started leaving Ukraine, which made it more difficult to make an appointment at the diplomatic agencies, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday. “According to Ukrainian citizens, Russian diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine began to leave for Russia. This, in particular, is proved by difficulties arising when making an appointment at the consulates and the embassy,” the source said.

The US and several NATO countries have been pumping Kyiv with weapons in recent weeks, alleging that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denied.