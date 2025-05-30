US and Allies Accuse North Korea and Russia of Violating UN Sanctions in Military Cooperation

The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions.

The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions, charging that their deepening military cooperation has fuelled the war in Ukraine

The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions, charging that their deepening military cooperation has fuelled the war in Ukraine and strengthened Pyongyang’s banned weapons programs, The Associated Press reported.

The accusations were outlined in a 29-page report released by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group formed after Russia vetoed the renewal of the U.N. Security Council’s expert panel on North Korea in March 2024, the report said.

Unlawful Arms Transfers and Military Support

According to the report, North Korea has transferred arms and military equipment to Russia by sea, air, and rail, including artillery, ballistic missiles, and combat vehicles. These transfers were reportedly used by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

In return, Russia has allegedly supplied air defense systems to North Korea and trained North Korean troops, more than 11,000 of whom have reportedly been deployed to Russia since October 2024 to gain combat experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The report also claims Russia exceeded U.N. caps on refined petroleum exports to North Korea and maintained banking relationships with Pyongyang in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The 11 countries said this unlawful cooperation has “contributed to Moscow’s ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities including targetted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure,” as reported by AP.

North Korean-Supplied Missiles Used in Russian Attacks on Kyiv, Countries Say

The monitoring team, which includes the U.S., UK, South Korea, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, presented evidence that North Korean-supplied missiles have been used in Russian attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other populated areas.

Citing an unnamed country, the team reported that as many as nine million rounds of ammunition were transferred from North Korea to Russia in 2024. It also cited the transfer of at least 100 ballistic missiles used to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The report includes images of:

Containers at North Korean and Russian ports

A North Korean 170mm self-propelled gun being transported in Russia

North Korean multiple rocket launcher ammunition and an anti-tank missile found in Ukraine

Russia–North Korea partnership ‘helped Pyongyang fund its nuclear program’

The team said the Russia–North Korea partnership has helped Pyongyang fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, violating multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, as reported by AP. These sanctions, first imposed in 2006, were aimed at curbing North Korea’s weapons development — an effort largely stymied in recent years.

The monitoring team stated it will “continue to monitor implementation of U.N. resolutions and raise awareness of ongoing attempts to violate and evade U.N. sanctions.”

It also urged North Korea “to engage in meaningful diplomacy.”

ALSO READ: Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report