Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US and Allies Accuse North Korea and Russia of Violating UN Sanctions in Military Cooperation

US and Allies Accuse North Korea and Russia of Violating UN Sanctions in Military Cooperation

The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions.

US and Allies Accuse North Korea and Russia of Violating UN Sanctions in Military Cooperation

The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions, charging that their deepening military cooperation has fuelled the war in Ukraine


The United States and ten allied nations on Thursday accused Russia and North Korea of flagrant and ongoing violations of U.N. sanctions, charging that their deepening military cooperation has fuelled the war in Ukraine and strengthened Pyongyang’s banned weapons programs, The Associated Press reported.

The accusations were outlined in a 29-page report released by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group formed after Russia vetoed the renewal of the U.N. Security Council’s expert panel on North Korea in March 2024, the report said.

Unlawful Arms Transfers and Military Support

According to the report, North Korea has transferred arms and military equipment to Russia by sea, air, and rail, including artillery, ballistic missiles, and combat vehicles. These transfers were reportedly used by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

In return, Russia has allegedly supplied air defense systems to North Korea and trained North Korean troops, more than 11,000 of whom have reportedly been deployed to Russia since October 2024 to gain combat experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The report also claims Russia exceeded U.N. caps on refined petroleum exports to North Korea and maintained banking relationships with Pyongyang in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The 11 countries said this unlawful cooperation has “contributed to Moscow’s ability to increase its missile attacks against Ukrainian cities including targetted strikes against critical civilian infrastructure,” as reported by AP.

North Korean-Supplied Missiles Used in Russian Attacks on Kyiv, Countries Say

The monitoring team, which includes the U.S., UK, South Korea, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, presented evidence that North Korean-supplied missiles have been used in Russian attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other populated areas.

Citing an unnamed country, the team reported that as many as nine million rounds of ammunition were transferred from North Korea to Russia in 2024. It also cited the transfer of at least 100 ballistic missiles used to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The report includes images of:

  • Containers at North Korean and Russian ports
  • A North Korean 170mm self-propelled gun being transported in Russia
  • North Korean multiple rocket launcher ammunition and an anti-tank missile found in Ukraine

Russia–North Korea partnership ‘helped Pyongyang fund its nuclear program’

The team said the Russia–North Korea partnership has helped Pyongyang fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, violating multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, as reported by AP. These sanctions, first imposed in 2006, were aimed at curbing North Korea’s weapons development — an effort largely stymied in recent years.

The monitoring team stated it will “continue to monitor implementation of U.N. resolutions and raise awareness of ongoing attempts to violate and evade U.N. sanctions.”

It also urged North Korea “to engage in meaningful diplomacy.”

ALSO READ: Trump Plans to Surpass First-Term US Arms Sales to Taiwan: Report

Filed under

North Korea nuclear program Russia Ukraine War UN sanctions

newsx

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’...
A multi-party delegation

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370
The United States has put

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange
The western Canadian prov

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames
President Trump claims he

Trump Claims ‘Mental Anguish’ Over CBS Interview Editing: Report
The United States and ten

US and Allies Accuse North Korea and Russia of Violating UN Sanctions in Military Cooperation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’...

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370

‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames

Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames

Trump Claims ‘Mental Anguish’ Over CBS Interview Editing: Report

Trump Claims ‘Mental Anguish’ Over CBS Interview Editing: Report

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth