US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Negotiators from Iran and the U.S. are set to resume talks in Rome on Friday, aiming to resolve a long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, Reuters reported. However, both sides remain locked in opposing positions, with Iran’s supreme leader warning that reaching a new deal could be insurmountable due to clashing red lines.

The high-stakes discussions come as President Donald Trump seeks to limit Iran’s potential to develop a nuclear weapon, which could trigger a regional arms race. Meanwhile, Tehran is focused on removing the crippling sanctions that have battered its oil-dependent economy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will hold the fifth round of talks, mediated by Oman. Despite both sides publicly taking tough stances over Iran’s uranium enrichment, the discussions are seen as a continuation of efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Iran has maintained that the talks are indirect, while U.S. officials have described them as both “direct and indirect” in nature, as reported by Reuters. The latest round of negotiations comes after a similar meeting in Oman on May 11.

While both Tehran and Washington express a preference for diplomacy, they remain deeply divided on several key issues, including Iran’s uranium enrichment and its nuclear program.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said on Tuesday that Washington is aiming for an agreement that would allow Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear energy program without enriching uranium. He, however, acknowledged that achieving such an agreement would be a difficult task.

“Iran must be able to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, but not enrichment,” Rubio reportedly said, underlining that this would be a key sticking point in the ongoing negotiations.

On the Iranian side, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the U.S. demand to halt uranium enrichment, calling it “excessive and outrageous.” Khamenei, who holds the final authority on Iranian state matters, warned that the ongoing talks are unlikely to bear fruit under these conditions.

One of the major stumbling blocks in the talks is Iran’s refusal to send its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad or to discuss its ballistic missile program. Tehran has signalled a willingness to accept some limits on uranium enrichment but insists that any new agreement must come with guarantees that Washington will not renege on its commitments.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and reinstated harsh sanctions. In response, Tehran has ramped up its uranium enrichment efforts well beyond the 2015 agreement’s stipulated limits.

While Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, its regional rival, Israel, has made it clear that it will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, with Israeli officials repeatedly threatening military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Araqchi issued a warning on Thursday, asserting that Washington would bear legal responsibility in the event of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites. His comments followed a CNN report suggesting that Israel may be preparing military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“As the United States is complicit in these tensions, it will be held accountable if Israel decides to attack our nuclear facilities,” Araqchi said, according to Reuters.

While rising U.S.-Iran tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program threaten to derail the negotiations, three Iranian sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the country’s clerical leadership has no clear fallback plan in the event that the talks collapse.

