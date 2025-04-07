U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation on Monday, diving into key issues such as trade tariffs, immigration, and cooperation on critical minerals.

US and Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions

Both countries released separate statements detailing the call, signaling a renewed interest in addressing longstanding trade imbalances and exploring new areas for economic collaboration.

Trade Tariffs and Economic Partnerships

The discussion came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States. These new tariffs extend to many nations, including Pakistan, which was hit with a 29% tariff.

“They (Rubio and Dar) discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship,” the State Department said.

Rubio also highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in the critical minerals sector, expressing that the U.S. is interested in opening more doors for its companies to invest in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry echoed this sentiment, stating that Rubio “reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals.”

This approach follows a broader U.S. strategy. Washington is pursuing similar mineral-related agreements with other nations, such as Ukraine in the context of the ongoing war, and with Congo as part of efforts to help resolve conflicts in the region.

Focus on Immigration and Regional Security

Beyond trade, Rubio emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement issues and curbing illegal immigration to the United States.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has drawn attention to its collaborative efforts with the U.S., especially in counterterrorism. One notable example was the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah—held responsible by the U.S. for a deadly 2021 attack at Kabul airport—in a military operation near the Afghan border.

The two diplomats also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining open lines of communication amid regional instability.

