Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US And Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions

US And Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation on Monday, diving into key issues such as trade tariffs, immigration, and cooperation on critical minerals.

US And Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions

US and Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions


U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation on Monday, diving into key issues such as trade tariffs, immigration, and cooperation on critical minerals.

Both countries released separate statements detailing the call, signaling a renewed interest in addressing longstanding trade imbalances and exploring new areas for economic collaboration.

Trade Tariffs and Economic Partnerships

The discussion came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States. These new tariffs extend to many nations, including Pakistan, which was hit with a 29% tariff.

“They (Rubio and Dar) discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship,” the State Department said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rubio also highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in the critical minerals sector, expressing that the U.S. is interested in opening more doors for its companies to invest in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry echoed this sentiment, stating that Rubio “reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals.”

This approach follows a broader U.S. strategy. Washington is pursuing similar mineral-related agreements with other nations, such as Ukraine in the context of the ongoing war, and with Congo as part of efforts to help resolve conflicts in the region.

Focus on Immigration and Regional Security

Beyond trade, Rubio emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement issues and curbing illegal immigration to the United States.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has drawn attention to its collaborative efforts with the U.S., especially in counterterrorism. One notable example was the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah—held responsible by the U.S. for a deadly 2021 attack at Kabul airport—in a military operation near the Afghan border.

The two diplomats also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining open lines of communication amid regional instability.

ALSO READ: Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

 

Filed under

donald trump Ishaq Dar Marco Rubio Pakistan Tariffs US

Black Monday Strikes: Tes

Black Monday Strikes: Tesla Dips Below What Trump Aide Called ‘Impossible
newsx

No Pause In Tariffs, Says Trump, Amid Ongoing Trade Talks
Jaishankar and Marco Rubi

Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions
newsx

US And Pakistan Hold Talks On Tariffs, Critical Minerals, And Immigration Amid Trade Tensions
newsx

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals
newsx

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Black Monday Strikes: Tesla Dips Below What Trump Aide Called ‘Impossible

Black Monday Strikes: Tesla Dips Below What Trump Aide Called ‘Impossible

No Pause In Tariffs, Says Trump, Amid Ongoing Trade Talks

No Pause In Tariffs, Says Trump, Amid Ongoing Trade Talks

Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

Jaishankar And Marco Rubio Aim Early Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank