US And Russian Negotiators Begin Ceasefire Talks In Saudi Arabia Following US-Ukraine Talks

U.S. and Russian negotiators convened in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Russian state media reports. The talks, taking place in Riyadh, follow earlier negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian representatives.

Broaden The Scope of Limited Ceasefire

The discussions aim to establish a temporary pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Additionally, negotiators are exploring a halt in hostilities in the Black Sea to ensure the safety of commercial shipping.

Ukraine and Russia tentatively agreed to a limited ceasefire last Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in direct talks with both nations’ leaders. However, the scope of the agreement remains disputed. While the White House stated that the ceasefire covers “energy and infrastructure,” the Kremlin insisted it pertains solely to “energy infrastructure.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has called for railways and ports to be included in the protection agreement.

Russian Drone Strikes Kill Seven Amid Talks in Saudi Arabia

Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia launched a wave of drone attacks across Ukraine on Sunday night, killing at least seven people. Among the victims were a father and his five-year-old daughter in Kyiv.

“There must be more pressure on Russia to stop this terror,” Zelenskyy said in a statement, urging international partners—including the U.S. and Europe—to take decisive action.

Zelenskyy has expressed Ukraine’s willingness to accept a full 30-day ceasefire, a proposal put forward by Trump. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set conditions for a broader truce, demanding a halt to Western arms supplies to Ukraine and a suspension of Ukraine’s military mobilization—terms that Kyiv and its allies have firmly rejected.

U.S. Envoy Expresses Optimism During Saudi Arabia Talks

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, voiced optimism about the ongoing negotiations. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Witkoff said, “We expect some real progress at the talks in Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding a Black Sea ceasefire for ships between both countries. From there, you naturally gravitate toward a full-on shooting ceasefire.”

