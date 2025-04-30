Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 

Kyiv and Washington have signed a historic rare-minerals deal on April 30, establishing a joint investment fund aimed at accelerating Ukraine’s economic recovery. The agreement, confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, follows months of intense negotiations and diplomatic hurdles.

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 

Ukraine and the U.S. sign a historic Rare-Minerals Deal, establishing a joint investment fund to boost economic recovery and bilateral ties.


Kyiv and Washington signed a long-anticipated rare-minerals deal on April 30, establishing a joint investment fund between the two nations. The deal, confirmed by Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, comes after months of intense negotiations and political roadblocks.

“A Document That Can Ensure Success”

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who traveled to Washington to sign the framework agreement, described the finalized deal as a breakthrough for both countries.

“I am grateful to everyone who worked for the agreement and made it more meaningful. Now the document is such that it can ensure success for both our countries — Ukraine and the United States,” Svyrydenko said following the signing ceremony.

Svyrydenko signed the agreement on Ukraine’s behalf, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent represented the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A “Historic Economic Partnership”: Bessent on Rare-Minerals Deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the signing on social media, crediting U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in securing the deal.

“Thanks to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund to help accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery. Economic security is national security,” Bessent wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation would collaborate closely with the Ukrainian government to operationalize the fund. “We look forward to quickly operationalizing this historic economic partnership for both the Ukrainian and American people,” Bessent said.

Months of Tension Before the Rare-Minerals Deal

The path to the agreement was anything but smooth. Negotiations that began months ago were reportedly fraught with contention, culminating in a missed signing deadline in late February. The delay followed a widely reported argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, which derailed initial plans.

Despite the diplomatic turbulence, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the Ukrainian government had approved the agreement ahead of the signing.

Equal Partnership, No Debt Obligations

Shmyhal underscored the economic and strategic importance of the fund.

“Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to attract significant resources for reconstruction, start economic growth, and receive the latest technologies from partners and a strategic investor in the United States,” he said.

The Reconstruction Investment Fund will be jointly managed by Kyiv and Washington, with both parties contributing equally. Shmyhal noted that future U.S. military aid may count as contributions to the fund, although past assistance will not be included.

Importantly, Shmyhal emphasized that the agreement does not impose any debt obligations on Ukraine.

“The agreement does not provide for any debt obligations,” he confirmed.

Ukraine will retain “full control over subsoil, infrastructure, and natural resources,” and the fund’s creation will not hinder the country’s aspirations for European Union membership, Shmyhal said.

No Concrete Security Guarantees

According to The Washington Post, which reviewed the latest draft of the agreement, the deal does not include explicit security guarantees for Ukraine. Instead, it affirms a “long-term strategic alignment” between the two nations and includes a U.S. pledge to support Ukraine’s “security, prosperity, reconstruction, and integration into global economic frameworks.”

The agreement also makes no mention of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), despite prior U.S. suggestions that control of the facility could play a role in future peace negotiations.

Final Details Yet to Be Released

While the signing marks a major milestone, the specific details of the final agreement have not yet been made public.

Earlier on April 30, Shmyhal stated that the signed framework agreement would be submitted to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) for ratification.

The Financial Times reported that the deal nearly fell apart on the day of signing due to last-minute disagreements over final terms, casting doubt until the very end.

Also Read: Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Filed under

Rare-Minerals Deal ukraine US

Top virologists warn of a

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat
newsx

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’
US-Ukraine sign rare mine

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?
Ukraine and the U.S. sign

US And Ukraine Sign Historic, Long-Awaited Rare-Minerals Deal: Key Details 
Syrian Druze caught in ri

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?
The body of Ukrainian jou

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat

Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

Jairam Ramesh Hails Centre’s Caste Census Decision As ‘Victory For Crores Of Indians’

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?

US-Ukraine Rare Minerals Deal: What Are These Minerals Exactly—and Why Are They So Sought After?

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Who Are The Syrian Druze, Minorty Community Caught Between Sectarian Violence And Israeli Military Action?

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing Organs

Who Was Victoria Roshchyna? Ukrainian Journalist Tortured And Killed In Russian Custody Returned With Missing...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After