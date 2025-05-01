Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Approves $131 Million Military Hardware And Logistics Deal With India

US Approves $131 Million Military Hardware And Logistics Deal With India

The United States has cleared a $131 million defense deal to provide India with advanced military hardware and logistical support, marking a significant step in deepening strategic ties. The sale, certified by the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency, is aimed at boosting maritime surveillance under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness programme.

US Approves $131 Million Military Hardware And Logistics Deal With India

US approves $131M military deal with India to boost Indo-Pacific maritime security and deepen strategic defense cooperation.


The United States has approved a proposal to supply critical military hardware and logistical support assets worth USD 131 million to India.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), a wing of the Pentagon, issued the required certification for the military supplies and formally notified the U.S. Congress of the potential sale, according to an official American readout.

Deal Tied to Indo-Pacific Maritime Cooperation

The proposed transaction falls under the foreign military sale (FMS) route and is closely linked to India-U.S. cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness programme. This initiative aims to enhance maritime surveillance and strategic readiness in the region.

The DSCA stated that its mission is to “advance U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by building the capacity of foreign security forces to respond to shared challenges.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to India of Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 131 million,” the readout said.

Details of the Proposed Supplies

According to the readout, India has requested the acquisition of several components including:

  • Sea-Vision software
  • Remote software
  • Analytic support
  • Access to Sea-Vision documentation
  • Other related logistical elements

There has been no official comment yet from Indian authorities regarding the proposed sale.

Strategic and Regional Implications

The U.S. emphasized that the transaction supports broader foreign policy and national security goals by reinforcing ties with India, which it referred to as a “major defence partner” and a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the readout noted.

The statement further highlighted that the deal is designed to bolster India’s maritime domain awareness, enhance analytical capabilities, and support its strategic posture.

“India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” it added.

No Shift in Regional Military Balance

The U.S. clarified that the sale would not affect the existing military balance in the region.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the readout stated.

The principal contractor for the proposed deal is Hawkeye 360, a Virginia-based defense contractor located in Herndon.

The readout also assured that there would be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness due to the proposed transfer of assets to India.

Also Read: ‘We Stand With India And Its Great People’: Pete Hegseth Reaffirms US Support After Speaking To Rajnath Singh

Filed under

us state department US-India Military deal

Trump warns of sanctions

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On...
newsx

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions
newsx

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh
Trump nominates Mike Walt

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim...
newsx

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision
US approves $131M militar

US Approves $131 Million Military Hardware And Logistics Deal With India
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On Tehran

Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On...

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim NSA

Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As US Ambassador To The UN; Rubio To Serve As Interim...

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After