US Approves $5.58 Billion Fighter Jet Sale To Philippines Amid Rising Tensions With China

The United States has approved a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, a move set to strengthen military ties as tensions with China rise. The deal, which includes 20 jets, comes amid growing maritime disputes and regional security concerns.

The United States has approved a potential $5.58 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, marking a significant boost in defense cooperation between the two treaty allies as tensions with China continue to escalate.

Details of the Arms Deal

The State Department announced on Tuesday that it had given the green light for the sale, which includes 20 F-16 jets and related equipment. The deal aims to enhance the capabilities of the Philippine Air Force, particularly in maritime domain awareness and air defense suppression.

According to the State Department, the sale would “improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia.”

A spokesperson for the department further clarified on Wednesday that the agreement would be finalized only upon receiving “a signed Letter of Offer and Acceptance” from the Philippines.

China’s Strong Opposition To Philippines Getting Fighter Jets

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. China, which claims nearly the entire waterway despite an international ruling dismissing its claims, has warned against the arms deal, accusing the Philippines of exacerbating regional instability.

“The Philippines’ defense and security cooperation with other countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of a third party. Nor should it threaten regional peace and security or exacerbate regional tensions,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Philippines Yet to Confirm Receipt of Official Notice

Philippine defense department spokesman Arsenio Andolong told AFP that he had “not received any official notice of such a decision.” Despite this, the move aligns with Manila’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities in the face of growing maritime confrontations with China.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has deepened its defense ties with the US, pushing back against China’s territorial claims. In December, Manila announced plans to acquire the US-made mid-range Typhon missile system, a move that China warned could ignite a regional “arms race.”

Potential Implications for Taiwan Conflict

The deal also coincides with increasing concerns over Taiwan. On Tuesday, as Chinese ships and warplanes simulated a blockade around the self-ruled island, Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner suggested that his country could be drawn into a conflict should China launch an invasion.

“Start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of Taiwan,” Brawner told troops in northern Luzon, the closest Philippine region to Taiwan. “Because if something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved.”

He also emphasized that the majority of this month’s joint military exercises with the US would be conducted in northern Luzon.

“These are the areas where we perceive the possibility of an attack. I do not want to sound alarmist, but we have to prepare,” he added.

China Warns Philippines Against ‘Provocations’

In response to Brawner’s remarks, China reiterated its stance on Taiwan, calling the issue an internal matter.

“We advise certain individuals in the Philippines not to play with fire or make provocations on the Taiwan issue—those who play with fire will only get burned,” Guo said.

During a recent visit to Manila, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the region in light of “threats from the Communist Chinese.”

“We must stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region,” Hegseth said at a press conference alongside his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on March 28.

Similarly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated Washington’s defense obligations to the Philippines, signaling a contrast from former President Donald Trump’s often critical stance on US allies “freeloading” off American security commitments.

