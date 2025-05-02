US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit

The United States has cleared a potential $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia, marking a key step in a broader arms deal expected to exceed $100 billion. The move comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Riyadh and could reshape U.S. defense ties in the Gulf region.

US Saudi Arabia Missile Deal: The United States State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, involving AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related support, the Pentagon announced in a statement released Friday.

The proposed sale, valued at an estimated $3.5 billion, includes 1,000 AMRAAMs, 50 AMRAAM guidance sections, missile containers, spares, and a range of logistical and support services. According to the Pentagon, the deal also encompasses spare parts and other necessary equipment.

Congress Notified, No Contract Finalized Yet

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency formally notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday. However, the agency clarified that the approval by the State Department does not signify the conclusion of negotiations or the signing of a contract.

“Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded,” the statement said.

RTX Corp Named as Main Contractor in Saudi Arabia Missile Deal

Should the sale move forward, the principal contractor responsible for the missiles and related support will be RTX Corp, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, according to the Pentagon.

The missile sale comes as part of a broader and significantly larger arms package. The U.S. is preparing to offer Saudi Arabia a weapons deal worth well over $100 billion, expected to be unveiled during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.

The proposed package includes advanced military equipment such as aircraft, drones, missile systems, and radar technology, sourced from leading American defense contractors. The agreement could significantly redefine the strategic relationship between Washington and the Saudi kingdom.

However, critics have raised concerns that the sale could increase U.S. dependence on Gulf allies and expand Saudi Arabia’s influence at a time of rising tensions across the Middle East.

