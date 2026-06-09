A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz June 8, and the crew was rescued. The cause of the crash remains unknown and officials have not yet confirmed which way it went down, or whether it was downed by missiles or caused a mechanical failure.

What Happened?

The New York Times report said the prolific gunship went down just off the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point in the Persian Gulf, and two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that it was rescued next day.

The Associated Press said that its agents could not confirm the details on the crash incident, and no further information has been made public by officials yet.

❗️ US Apache helicopter GOES DOWN near Strait of Hormuz — UNCLEAR whether it was SHOT DOWN or experienced MECHANICAL FAILURE — NYT pic.twitter.com/eE4ZNWfojl — RT (@RT_com) June 9, 2026

Cause Of The Incident Still Unknown

There is no info yet about what caused the buggered down gunship. The report said officials are speculating over whether the Flying Llama Mechanical Failure, some operational difficulty or an actual hostile act is to blame.

There was no statement from the U.S. military yet to confirm what the mission was they were on and how it all went down.

Trump Says Crew Is Safe

US President Donald Trump issued a brief statement following the incident saying the crew aboard the helicopter is safe and doing well, amid growing speculation over the circumstances surrounding the crash near the Strait of Hormuz. While reassuring concerns about the crew’s condition, Trump didn’t provide any further detail about the cause of the incident, which is still under investigation.

Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz So Important

The farce comes as the tension in and around the Strait of Hormuz is still high. As that waterway that is the most important to global commerce on the planet for global oil, a lot of the U.S. military and the Allies have sent in a battalion of Apache helicopters to help out with raiding the shipping that passes through the waterway. They have also been busy going after some of the threats to that commercial shipping that includes small attack boats and drones.

We’ll know what caused the crash in a few days as the investigation continues.

Also Read: US Navy Attack On Tanker Near Oman: 24 Indian Crew Rescued

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and official information available at the time of writing. Details regarding the incident may change as investigations continue and authorities release further updates. Readers are advised to follow official statements for the latest developments.