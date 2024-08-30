The US Army has issued a stern rebuke of Donald Trump’s campaign following an altercation involving a worker at Arlington National Cemetery. The incident occurred during Trump’s visit, where his staff allegedly “abruptly pushed aside” a cemetery worker while attempting to conduct a photo op at the military cemetery. This statement marks the strongest official criticism of Trump’s controversial visit, which included giving a thumbs-up over graves as a photo opportunity.

The Army confirmed that Trump’s team was explicitly warned by a defence department official that taking photographs and video footage at the cemetery would breach federal law. Despite the warning, Trump’s campaign proceeded with the filming, leading to a confrontation. The altercation occurred as the cemetery worker tried to enforce the rules, resulting in the worker being pushed aside by two of Trump’s staffers.

The Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) statement highlighted the importance of maintaining respect for the fallen:

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations, and [defence department] policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside.”

Trump’s campaign responded aggressively to the incident, with communications director Steven Cheung accusing the worker of having “Trump derangement syndrome” and senior adviser Chris LaCivita calling the employee “despicable.” The rhetoric appears to be an attempt to deflect from the growing criticism over Trump’s use of Arlington as a political backdrop.

The controversy has intensified as military families and veterans express outrage over the incident. The family of a fallen special forces soldier criticized the Trump campaign for taking footage of his adjacent grave without permission. Michele Marckesano, the sister of another service member buried at Arlington, expressed hope that visitors understand the significance of the site:

“We hope that those visiting this sacred site understand that these were real people who sacrificed for our freedom and that they are honoured and respected accordingly.”

Khizr Khan, father of Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed in Iraq in 2004 and is buried in Section 60, condemned Trump’s actions, questioning the former president’s respect for fallen soldiers.

Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of Virginia called for Arlington Cemetery to release all details of the incident, stating, “His behaviour and that of his campaign is abhorrent and shameful.”

Despite the criticism, Trump defended his visit, claiming he was invited by the families of the fallen servicemen and women. However, the fallout from the incident continues, with calls for transparency and accountability from both military officials and the public.