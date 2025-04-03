Rubio reassured European allies of America’s commitment to NATO, stressing the US remains "as active as it has ever been" in the alliance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday reassured European allies of America’s commitment to NATO, stressing that the US remains “as active as it has ever been” in the alliance, amid concerns over President Donald Trump’s stance on the military organisation, foreign media reported.

Rubio’s remarks came during a press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, where the two addressed the ongoing challenges facing the alliance. At the NATO ministerial meeting which followed, Rutte expressed condolences for the loss of four US soldiers during a NATO training exercise in Lithuania and thanked Rutte for his remarks while stressing the significance of the US military’s involvement in NATO operations.

“The US is in NATO, as active as it has ever been,” Rubio said, while addressing concerns over President Trump’s approach to the alliance, the Guardian reported.

Rubio sought to counter what he described as “hysteria and hyperbole” surrounding the US position within NATO. Referring to President Trump’s previous statements, he reportedly said Trump supports NATO but wants the alliance “to be stronger, more viable” and “invest more in national security.”

President Trump “is not against NATO,” Rubio clarified, adding, “He is against a NATO that does not have the capabilities it needs to fulfill the obligations that the treaty imposes upon every member state.”

While the process of strengthening the alliance would take time, the path forward needs to be clear, Rubio reportedly said amid the US administration’s push for NATO members to increase their defense spending and capabilities. “No one expects that you’re going to be able to do this in one year or two, but the pathway has to be real.”

The US has long pressured European allies to meet defense spending targets set at 2% of GDP.

