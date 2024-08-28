US Ask China To Engage In Unconditional Talks With Dalai Lama

Spokesperson for the United States Embassy in New Delhi Christopher Elms has recently visited the exiled Tibetan community in Dharamshala.

This visit to the Tibetan community in Dharamshala took place from August 26 to 28.

During his visit, Elms asked China to engage in dialogue with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama or his representatives without any preconditions.

Later, Elms toured the Tibet Museum, several Buddhist monasteries, and the offices of the Central Tibetan Administration. He also met with representatives from Indian and Tibetan media.

Further, Elms also addressed the Dalai Lama’s recent trip to the US for knee treatment. He mentioned that while in the US, the Dalai Lama met with US officials, including Uzra Zeya, the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, and a senior director from the National Security Council.

Meanwhile in an interview with ANI, Elms discussed the Resolve Act, which was passed by Congress in June and signed into law by President Joe Biden in July.

He emphasized that the US administration supports the Act’s goal of protecting the human rights of the Tibetan people. Although the Act reaffirms Tibet as part of China, it underscores the US commitment to Tibetan human rights.

He also stressed the need for direct negotiations between China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives. He noted that it has been 13 years since such negotiations took place and called on China to resume talks without preconditions.

(With Inputs From ANI)