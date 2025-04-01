Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

Upon his arrest, investigators discovered a backpack containing a gun matching the murder weapon's description, as well as a notebook filled with writings critical of the insurance industry.

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

Luigi Mangione


U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Bondi described the killing as a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked the nation.”

Federal Prosecutors Pursue Death Penalty 

In an official statement, Bondi emphasized the gravity of the crime, stating, “Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson an innocent man and father of two young children was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America. After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson on December 4, 2024, in what authorities have labeled an “act of political violence.” The U.S. Department of Justice stated that Mangione’s actions involved significant planning and premeditation.

Murder Allegedly Carried Out with Premeditation and Political Motive

According to federal prosecutors, Mangione stalked and murdered Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan as the CEO was walking to a UnitedHealthcare investors’ conference. The attack occurred in public, potentially endangering bystanders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“As alleged, Luigi Mangione stalked and murdered UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024. The murder was an act of political violence. Mangione’s actions involved substantial planning and premeditation, and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, it may have posed a grave risk of death to additional persons,” the Justice Department’s statement read.

Following the federal murder charges handed down on December 19, 2024, Attorney General Bondi has instructed Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Manhunt and Arrest of Luigi Mangione

After the December 4 murder, a nationwide five-day manhunt ensued, leading investigators from a hostel on the Upper West Side of New York to a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was apprehended.

Upon his arrest, investigators discovered a backpack containing a gun matching the murder weapon’s description, as well as a notebook filled with writings critical of the insurance industry. Mangione was transported back to New York City, where he remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Legal Proceedings and Defense Requests

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges, but he has yet to be arraigned on federal charges, according to CBS News. His defense team has requested that he be provided with a laptop to review legal documents related to the case. However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has opposed the request, arguing that Mangione has access to computers in detention and has already received preferential treatment, such as being allowed to change into different clothes for court appearances.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms

Filed under

Luigi Mangione US Attorney General

A devastating explosion a

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway
A 22-year-old German woma

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained
U.S. Attorney General Pam

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case
President Donald Trump’

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms
Prabhsimran Singh, the 24

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG
A viral video by Pune-bas

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture