US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Bondi described the killing as a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked the nation.”

Federal Prosecutors Pursue Death Penalty

In an official statement, Bondi emphasized the gravity of the crime, stating, “Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson an innocent man and father of two young children was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America. After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson on December 4, 2024, in what authorities have labeled an “act of political violence.” The U.S. Department of Justice stated that Mangione’s actions involved significant planning and premeditation.

Murder Allegedly Carried Out with Premeditation and Political Motive

According to federal prosecutors, Mangione stalked and murdered Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan as the CEO was walking to a UnitedHealthcare investors’ conference. The attack occurred in public, potentially endangering bystanders.

“As alleged, Luigi Mangione stalked and murdered UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024. The murder was an act of political violence. Mangione’s actions involved substantial planning and premeditation, and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, it may have posed a grave risk of death to additional persons,” the Justice Department’s statement read.

Following the federal murder charges handed down on December 19, 2024, Attorney General Bondi has instructed Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Manhunt and Arrest of Luigi Mangione

After the December 4 murder, a nationwide five-day manhunt ensued, leading investigators from a hostel on the Upper West Side of New York to a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was apprehended.

Upon his arrest, investigators discovered a backpack containing a gun matching the murder weapon’s description, as well as a notebook filled with writings critical of the insurance industry. Mangione was transported back to New York City, where he remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Legal Proceedings and Defense Requests

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges, but he has yet to be arraigned on federal charges, according to CBS News. His defense team has requested that he be provided with a laptop to review legal documents related to the case. However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has opposed the request, arguing that Mangione has access to computers in detention and has already received preferential treatment, such as being allowed to change into different clothes for court appearances.

