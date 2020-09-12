US President Donald Trump, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain.

According to a Joint Statement, the meeting held on Friday was a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. The statement read that the opening direct dialogue and ties between the two dynamic societies and advanced economies would continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

During the meeting, the US expressed its gratitude to Bahrain for hosting the historic Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama on June 25 in 2019, to advance the cause of peace, dignity, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people.

The statement read that the parties would continue their efforts in that regard to achieving a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential, Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.

It further said that the parties commended the UAE and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his leadership on August 13 in announcing full diplomatic relations with Israel. For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish ties after the Palestinian dispute was settled.

Bahrain has accepted President Trump’s invitation to join Israel and the UAE at the historic signing ceremony on September 15 at the White House where PM Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani will be signing a historic Declaration of Peace.

Following the meeting, Trump said in a tweet that now that the ice has been broken, he expects more Arab and Muslim countries would follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead.

