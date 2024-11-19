US Ban Lifted, Russia Says Ukraine Fired American Missiles At Army Base

Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles marks a major escalation in the conflict with Russia. This first strike on Russian soil raises the stakes and could lead to broader military confrontations.

On Tuesday, Russia’s military reported that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles at a military facility in Russia’s Bryansk region, marking the first attack since Washington authorized the use of these longer-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

The Missile Strike: What Happened?

At 03:25 am local time (0025 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry stated that six ballistic missiles were launched at a site in the Bryansk region, located near the Russian-Ukrainian border. According to Moscow, US-made ATACMS tactical missiles were used in the strike.

The Russian defense ministry claimed that its air defenses successfully intercepted five of the missiles, while the sixth missile’s fragments struck a military facility, causing a small fire. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage were reported.

The Authorization of ATACMS Missiles: A Game Changer?

For months, Ukraine had been urging Washington to provide long-range weapons like the ATACMS missiles to help strike strategic targets within Russian territory. On Monday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister celebrated the U.S. decision to authorize the use of these missiles, calling it a potential “game changer” in the nearly three-year-old conflict.

Ukraine hopes that these missiles, which have a range of up to 190 miles (300 kilometers), will allow it to target vital Russian military installations deep behind the front lines. This marks a significant shift in the conflict, as Ukraine gains the ability to strike at Russian territory itself, not just contested areas of eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s Response: A Direct Conflict with the U.S.?

Russia has long warned that the use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian soil would make the United States a direct participant in the war. Moscow has promised an “appropriate and palpable response” to any such attacks. The Kremlin’s rhetoric suggests that if Ukrainian strikes using U.S.-made weapons continue, it could lead to further escalation in the ongoing war.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reiterated that attacks on Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons could provoke a severe reaction, especially considering the nuclear threat posed by Moscow in the current conflict.

Ukraine’s Strategic Shift: A Turning Point in the War?

The approval of ATACMS missiles is seen as a pivotal moment in the conflict. By extending its reach into Russian territory, Ukraine now has more options to disrupt Russian logistics, command centers, and other critical infrastructure.

The U.S. decision reflects a growing willingness to support Ukraine in its bid to reclaim occupied territory, despite concerns over the risks of escalating the war. For Ukraine, however, the new missile capabilities are seen as essential to breaking the deadlock and creating more pressure on Russia’s forces.

What’s Next for the Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

The use of ATACMS missiles could change the calculus of the war in Ukraine, forcing Russia to reconsider its military strategy and defenses. However, this development also raises the stakes for NATO and the West, as Russia could interpret such actions as direct provocation, potentially leading to broader military confrontations.

As the conflict continues, both sides are bracing for further escalations. The U.S. will likely continue to provide Ukraine with advanced weaponry, but the question remains: will these actions lead to a breakthrough or push both sides closer to a dangerous tipping point?

Key Takeaways: