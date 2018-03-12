A high number of casualties is feared from a plane crash that occurred on Monday at Tribhuvan International Airport's in Kathmandu, Nepal. The plane was carrying 67 passengers and the exact official number of casualties for now varies. A rescue operation is currently underway as the airport officials are trying to contain the situation. The airport has been shut down for now.

A Bangladeshi airline plane crashed on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport’s runway in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were 67 people on the plane at the time of the accident. Out of which 50 people have been killed, as per reports. The plane, which belongs to US-Bangla Airlines, reportedly skidded off the runway while making a landing at the Kathmandu airport. The airport officials are at the spot containing the situation while a rescue operation is also being carried out by authorities. The airport has been shut down for now.

According to reports, the plane was carrying around 67 passengers and reached the Kathmandu International Airport at 14:20 local time before crashing on the outskirts. It has been identified as S2-AGU, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 according to some sources, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Post the crash, the airport has been shut down for any arrivals or departures. TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said, ” The aircraft careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, catching fire.”

#WATCH: A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. More details awaited. (Source:Unverified) pic.twitter.com/lpsWrvFjZd — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

Elsewhere, a Turkish chartered plane with at least 11 people on board, including the 28-year-old heiress Mina Basaran, crashed in Iran. According to the reports, all the passengers have been feared dead as the rescue operations are still underway. The group had went to Dubai to celebrate Basaran’s bachelorette party and while returning home, the plane burst into flames near the city of Shahr-e Kord, in western Iran.

