The US has banned cotton imports from an influential Chinese producer citing that it uses the forced labour of detained Uyghur Muslims. XPCC is one of China’s largest producers.

In a very severe and major blow to the Chinese administration, the United States President Donald Trump’s administration had increased economic pressure on China’s western region of Xinjiang. In the latest, US has banned cotton imports from an influential Chinese producer citing that it says uses the forced labour of detained Uyghur Muslims.

As per sources, atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China continue and Chinese authorities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), have recently detained hundreds of Muslim Imams. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said its “Withhold Release Order” would ban cotton and cotton products from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC). XPCC is one of China’s largest producers.

This move is seen as having a sweeping effect on companies involved in selling textiles and apparel to the US. As per official White House sources, in its final week, Trump administration has been working to harden the US position against China. Such circumstances will make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to ease US-China tensions.

There has been signalling growing distance between the US and China, and earlier the outgoing Donald Trump administration has reduced the US visitor visas validity period for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and their family members from ten years to one month.