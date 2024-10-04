US Billionaire George Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Calls Him , ‘Father’s Old Friend’

Alex Soros, son of US billionaire philanthropist George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government. During their meeting, Alex Soros described Yunus as an “old friend” of his father and commended his efforts in steering Bangladesh towards a more equitable and just future. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Alex praised Yunus, a Nobel Prize laureate, for his leadership, writing, “Delighted to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, a long-time friend of my father and the foundation, now guiding Bangladesh towards peace, equity, and fairness.”

The meeting followed the political upheaval in Bangladesh earlier this year, which saw the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Awami League leader was forced out of power amid massive student-led protests, which escalated into a broader anti-government movement. On August 8, Yunus took charge as the head of the interim government after Hasina fled the country and the dissolution of parliament.

In the wake of her ouster, Hasina made allegations of US involvement in the protests, suggesting that she could have maintained power if she had ceded control of Saint Martin Island to the US. These claims were swiftly denied by US officials, who labeled them as “laughable” and “false.”

Yunus recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly, hailing the youth-led demonstrations that led to Hasina’s downfall. He criticized her government as “autocratic” and “undemocratic,” while expressing optimism about Bangladesh’s future. Despite Yunus’s message of hope, protests broke out outside the UN during his speech, with demonstrators expressing strong disapproval of his leadership.