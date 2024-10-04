Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

US Billionaire George Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Calls Him , ‘Father’s Old Friend’

Alex Soros, son of US billionaire philanthropist George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government.

US Billionaire George Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Calls Him , ‘Father’s Old Friend’

Alex Soros, son of US billionaire philanthropist George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government. During their meeting, Alex Soros described Yunus as an “old friend” of his father and commended his efforts in steering Bangladesh towards a more equitable and just future. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Alex praised Yunus, a Nobel Prize laureate, for his leadership, writing, “Delighted to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, a long-time friend of my father and the foundation, now guiding Bangladesh towards peace, equity, and fairness.”

The meeting followed the political upheaval in Bangladesh earlier this year, which saw the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Awami League leader was forced out of power amid massive student-led protests, which escalated into a broader anti-government movement. On August 8, Yunus took charge as the head of the interim government after Hasina fled the country and the dissolution of parliament.

In the wake of her ouster, Hasina made allegations of US involvement in the protests, suggesting that she could have maintained power if she had ceded control of Saint Martin Island to the US. These claims were swiftly denied by US officials, who labeled them as “laughable” and “false.”

Yunus recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly, hailing the youth-led demonstrations that led to Hasina’s downfall. He criticized her government as “autocratic” and “undemocratic,” while expressing optimism about Bangladesh’s future. Despite Yunus’s message of hope, protests broke out outside the UN during his speech, with demonstrators expressing strong disapproval of his leadership.

Filed under

george soros Muhammad Yunus US Billionaire

Also Read

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My...

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox