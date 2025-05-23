US Blocks Harvard From Admitting International Students: What Indian Students Must Know

In a stunning move, the US Department of Homeland Security has stripped Harvard University of its right to host international students, citing non-compliance with federal demands.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students, a move that threatens the legal status of thousands and disrupts the future of one of the world’s leading academic institutions.

The decision, announced on May 22, 2025, prevents Harvard from issuing Form I-20—a required document for international students to obtain or maintain F-1 or M-1 visa status. Without it, students already enrolled may need to transfer or risk deportation.

788 Indian Students Among Those Impacted

According to official Harvard figures, 788 Indian students are currently studying at the university. In most academic years, between 500 and 800 Indian scholars are enrolled, all of whom will be directly affected by the new restrictions.

Harvard has close to 6,800 international students, predominantly in graduate programs.

DHS Accuses Harvard of Non-Compliance

In a letter made public on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of refusing to share data about its international student population. The letter further charged the university with fostering an unsafe environment hostile to Jewish students, promoting pro-Hamas sentiment, and implementing racist diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

According to the letter, Harvard has 72 hours to comply with federal demands, which include sharing student disciplinary records and recordings of recent protest activity, to potentially regain certification.

Harvard Responds: Move Is ‘Unlawful’

University spokesperson Jason A Newton responded in a written statement, saying Harvard remains “fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the university and this nation immeasurably.”

While Harvard has not confirmed whether it will challenge the decision in court, The Harvard Crimson reports that legal action is expected.

What SEVP Decertification Means

Losing SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification means Harvard cannot enroll new international students and loses the ability to legally support current visa-holding students.

“Current international students will need to transfer out of Harvard or risk losing their ability to remain in the United States lawfully,” wrote students Samuel A. Church, Cam N. Srivastava, and Grace E. Yoon in The Harvard Crimson.

Experts Warn of Urgent Timelines

Bhuvanyaa Vijay, an immigration attorney and Harvard Law graduate, emphasized that unless the university’s status is restored, it cannot accept international students in the coming academic year. She noted the DHS didn’t offer a fixed timeline, advising students to act within 15 days, if possible.

“They did not say 15 days or 60 days or two days nothing,” Vijay explained. “When we get such clients, we tell them to ‘Hurry up,’ and within 15 days at best, try to transfer.”

Graduation Still on Track for This Year

Nicole Hallett, immigration rights professor at the University of Chicago Law School, clarified that students who have completed their programs will still be able to graduate this semester.

OPT at Risk for Graduates

Graduates on Optional Practical Training (OPT) face a major hurdle. Jeff Joseph, former VP of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told The Harvard Crimson that if these students transfer schools, their work authorization automatically ends.

Part of a Wider Federal Crackdown

This decision follows Harvard’s refusal in April to comply with federal demands to curb pro-Palestinian protests and drop DEI initiatives. Since then, federal agencies have frozen research grants, and Donald Trump has proposed removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status, which could affect donations.

The DHS order takes effect from the 2025–2026 academic year, and unless the university complies, no international students will be allowed to enroll.

