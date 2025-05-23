Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Blocks Harvard From Admitting International Students: What Indian Students Must Know

US Blocks Harvard From Admitting International Students: What Indian Students Must Know

In a stunning move, the US Department of Homeland Security has stripped Harvard University of its right to host international students, citing non-compliance with federal demands.

US Blocks Harvard From Admitting International Students: What Indian Students Must Know


The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students, a move that threatens the legal status of thousands and disrupts the future of one of the world’s leading academic institutions.

The decision, announced on May 22, 2025, prevents Harvard from issuing Form I-20—a required document for international students to obtain or maintain F-1 or M-1 visa status. Without it, students already enrolled may need to transfer or risk deportation.

788 Indian Students Among Those Impacted

According to official Harvard figures, 788 Indian students are currently studying at the university. In most academic years, between 500 and 800 Indian scholars are enrolled, all of whom will be directly affected by the new restrictions.

Harvard has close to 6,800 international students, predominantly in graduate programs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DHS Accuses Harvard of Non-Compliance

In a letter made public on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of refusing to share data about its international student population. The letter further charged the university with fostering an unsafe environment hostile to Jewish students, promoting pro-Hamas sentiment, and implementing racist diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

According to the letter, Harvard has 72 hours to comply with federal demands, which include sharing student disciplinary records and recordings of recent protest activity, to potentially regain certification.

Harvard Responds: Move Is ‘Unlawful’

University spokesperson Jason A Newton responded in a written statement, saying Harvard remains “fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the university and this nation immeasurably.”

While Harvard has not confirmed whether it will challenge the decision in court, The Harvard Crimson reports that legal action is expected.

What SEVP Decertification Means

Losing SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification means Harvard cannot enroll new international students and loses the ability to legally support current visa-holding students.

“Current international students will need to transfer out of Harvard or risk losing their ability to remain in the United States lawfully,” wrote students Samuel A. Church, Cam N. Srivastava, and Grace E. Yoon in The Harvard Crimson.

Experts Warn of Urgent Timelines

Bhuvanyaa Vijay, an immigration attorney and Harvard Law graduate, emphasized that unless the university’s status is restored, it cannot accept international students in the coming academic year. She noted the DHS didn’t offer a fixed timeline, advising students to act within 15 days, if possible.

“They did not say 15 days or 60 days or two days nothing,” Vijay explained. “When we get such clients, we tell them to ‘Hurry up,’ and within 15 days at best, try to transfer.”

Graduation Still on Track for This Year

Nicole Hallett, immigration rights professor at the University of Chicago Law School, clarified that students who have completed their programs will still be able to graduate this semester.

OPT at Risk for Graduates

Graduates on Optional Practical Training (OPT) face a major hurdle. Jeff Joseph, former VP of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told The Harvard Crimson that if these students transfer schools, their work authorization automatically ends.

Part of a Wider Federal Crackdown

This decision follows Harvard’s refusal in April to comply with federal demands to curb pro-Palestinian protests and drop DEI initiatives. Since then, federal agencies have frozen research grants, and Donald Trump has proposed removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status, which could affect donations.

The DHS order takes effect from the 2025–2026 academic year, and unless the university complies, no international students will be allowed to enroll.

ALSO READ: Don’t Fall In BJP’s Trap, Put Facts With Confidence, Says Rahul Gandhi: Congress Will Not Back Down From Caste Census

Filed under

Harvard University Immigration Kristi Noem

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’