US C-17 Aircraft Has A Price Higher Than The GDP of Several Countries; Find Out Which

The United States is the largest operator of the Boeing C-17 Globemaster, with 223 aircraft currently in service across 12 military bases. This massive fleet plays a crucial role in the country’s military and logistical operations.

U.S. Used C-17 for Deportations

According to a Reuters report published on February 3, the U.S. recently deployed its C-17 aircraft for deporting Indian illegal migrants, showcasing the aircraft’s versatility beyond military use.

Interesting Facts About the C-17 Globemaster

1. A Fleet Worth Billions

The total value of the U.S. C-17 Globemaster fleet is estimated at a staggering $75.8 billion. Each individual aircraft costs around $340 million. To put this into perspective, this total cost is higher than the GDP of many nations, including Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Belarus, Uruguay, and Croatia.

2. C-17 Fleet Cost Compared to National Economies

Data from Worldometers reveals that in 2022, several countries had a GDP lower than the total cost of the U.S. C-17 fleet:

Tanzania: $75.71 billion

Sri Lanka: $74.40 billion

Ghana: $72.84 billion

Belarus: $72.79 billion

Uruguay: $71.18 billion

The U.S. fleet alone surpasses these figures, highlighting its immense financial investment in air mobility.

3. Global Ownership of the C-17

While the U.S. remains the dominant operator, other nations also own and operate the Boeing C-17. Some of the largest international customers include:

Australia

Canada

India

Kuwait

Qatar

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

United Kingdom

Strategic Airlift Capability (a multi-national defense program)

According to Boeing, there are 275 C-17s in active service globally, with 223 belonging to the U.S., while 52 are operated by other nations.

4. Advanced Aircraft Capabilities

The C-17 Globemaster is powered by four Pratt & Whitney PW2040 engines, each delivering a thrust of 40,440 pound-force. The aircraft features an impressive design:

Length : 53.04 meters

: 53.04 meters Wingspan : 51.74 meters

: 51.74 meters Takeoff Distance : 7,740 feet (2,359.15 meters)

: 7,740 feet (2,359.15 meters) Landing Distance : Capable of landing on runways as short as 3,000 feet (914 meters), even in rough airfield conditions

: Capable of landing on runways as short as 3,000 feet (914 meters), even in rough airfield conditions Aerial Refueling: Allows extended flight missions without needing to land

5. Enormous Payload Capacity

One of the most remarkable aspects of the C-17 is its ability to transport massive amounts of cargo and personnel: