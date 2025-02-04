US C-17 Aircraft Has A Price Higher Than The GDP of Several Countries; Find Out Which

The United States is the largest operator of the Boeing C-17 Globemaster, with 223 aircraft currently in service across 12 military bases. This massive fleet plays a crucial role in the country’s military and logistical operations.
U.S. Used C-17 for Deportations
According to a Reuters report published on February 3, the U.S. recently deployed its C-17 aircraft for deporting Indian illegal migrants, showcasing the aircraft’s versatility beyond military use.
Interesting Facts About the C-17 Globemaster
1. A Fleet Worth Billions
The total value of the U.S. C-17 Globemaster fleet is estimated at a staggering $75.8 billion. Each individual aircraft costs around $340 million. To put this into perspective, this total cost is higher than the GDP of many nations, including Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Belarus, Uruguay, and Croatia.
2. C-17 Fleet Cost Compared to National Economies
Data from Worldometers reveals that in 2022, several countries had a GDP lower than the total cost of the U.S. C-17 fleet:
- Tanzania: $75.71 billion
- Sri Lanka: $74.40 billion
- Ghana: $72.84 billion
- Belarus: $72.79 billion
- Uruguay: $71.18 billion
The U.S. fleet alone surpasses these figures, highlighting its immense financial investment in air mobility.
3. Global Ownership of the C-17
While the U.S. remains the dominant operator, other nations also own and operate the Boeing C-17. Some of the largest international customers include:
- Australia
- Canada
- India
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- United Kingdom
- Strategic Airlift Capability (a multi-national defense program)
According to Boeing, there are 275 C-17s in active service globally, with 223 belonging to the U.S., while 52 are operated by other nations.
4. Advanced Aircraft Capabilities
The C-17 Globemaster is powered by four Pratt & Whitney PW2040 engines, each delivering a thrust of 40,440 pound-force. The aircraft features an impressive design:
- Length: 53.04 meters
- Wingspan: 51.74 meters
- Takeoff Distance: 7,740 feet (2,359.15 meters)
- Landing Distance: Capable of landing on runways as short as 3,000 feet (914 meters), even in rough airfield conditions
- Aerial Refueling: Allows extended flight missions without needing to land
5. Enormous Payload Capacity
One of the most remarkable aspects of the C-17 is its ability to transport massive amounts of cargo and personnel:
- Maximum Payload: 74,797 kilograms
- Flight Range (Without Payload): 6,230 nautical miles (11,537.96 km)
-
Passenger Capacity:
- 54 passengers on sidewall seats
- 48 passengers on centerline seats
- 80 passengers on 8 pallets
-
Cargo Capabilities:
- Can transport U.S. Army wheeled vehicles in two parallel rows, including M-1 battle tanks
- Can airdrop a 27,216-kilogram payload in one go
- Can also conduct sequential airdrops up to 49,895 kilograms