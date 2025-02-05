US C-17 Military Aircraft Carrying First Batch Of 205 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands In Amritsar

A US military C-17 aircraft carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first deportation under President Trump's renewed immigration crackdown. This move follows heightened enforcement actions aimed at curbing illegal immigration, with India now becoming the furthest destination for such deportations.

A US military C-17 transport aircraft, carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants, landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday, marking the first such deportation to India under President Donald Trump’s renewed crackdown on illegal immigration.

#JUST IN: US C-17 Military aircraft carrying illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar Airport. pic.twitter.com/I8a6BYhdvA — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) February 5, 2025

Flight Details and Arrival in Amritsar

The US Air Force aircraft, which had departed from San Antonio, Texas, touched down at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar. The deported migrants, primarily from Punjab and surrounding regions, will undergo document verification procedures upon arrival. According to reports, no instructions have been issued for the detention of the migrants at this stage. However, they will be thoroughly checked before being allowed to leave the airport.

This deportation comes as part of the broader immigration enforcement policies of the Trump administration, which has previously used military aircraft to deport illegal migrants to countries like Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. India now stands as the farthest destination for these deportations.

US Embassy Response on Illegal Indian Immigrants

In a statement, a US embassy spokesperson declined to offer specific details about the deportation flight. However, the official emphasized the Trump administration’s stringent border enforcement measures. The spokesperson told PTI, “The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants,” adding that these actions “send a clear message: Illegal migration is not worth the risk.”

The deportation comes at a time when India is finalizing a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, scheduled for February 12-13. In the aftermath of Trump’s re-election, India has shown a readiness to cooperate with the US on the issue of illegal immigration.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s position, stating, “India is opposed to illegal immigration because of its links to several forms of organized crime.” He added that India is committed to taking back all its citizens who have overstayed their visas or entered the US without proper documentation.

Trump and Modi’s Agreement on Deportations of Illegal Indian Immigrants

However, Jaiswal also noted that India would require proper documentation to verify the nationality of deportees. “We will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality, that they are indeed Indians,” he clarified.

While India is committed to handling the deportation, Jaiswal also cautioned against speculating on the number of illegal Indian immigrants in the US. He described such discussions as “premature.”

Following a phone conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi on January 27, Trump expressed confidence that India would act in accordance with its responsibilities regarding the deportation of illegal migrants from the US. Estimates suggest that approximately 18,000 Indian nationals have been identified by US authorities for deportation.

