The White House has blamed Chinese aggression over the India-China border skirmishes and mentioned that it has been closely monitoring India and China since June 15 clashes.

After India banned 59 Chinese applications, the US on Wednesday (local time) said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border is part of Beijing’s aggression into other parts of the world. The Trump White House has blamed Chinese aggression over the India-China border skirmishes. President Trump has said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world and these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany said that With regard to India and China, the US is closely monitoring the situation. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate. The USA supports a peaceful resolution of the current situation. As told in the briefing, the USA has been closely monitoring both the countries after June 15 clashes.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, and stressed that the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security”. Brad Sherman, a senior Democratic member of the House of Representatives, unequivocally blamed “Chinese aggression” for the June 15 clashes. Brad is also the co-chair of House India Caucus.

Also read: India keeping a ‘close watch’ on recent developments in Hong Kong

Also read: ‘Heinous, cowardly’: UNSC condemns Karachi stock exchange terror attack

Pompeo said that they welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps. India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty and boost integrity and national security. Although, Both India and China have turned down President Trump’s offer of mediation that he mentioned on May 27 for the first and last time.

Also read: Australian PM launches billion dollar defence plan to counter China in Indo-Pacific regionas

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App