The US Capitol went into lockdown over security breach after a car rammed into a security barrier outside the iconic building, which resulted in two officers being injured, with one of them being stabbed by the driver of the vehicle. According to local media reports, William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran was killed on the deadly afternoon. US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were heartbroken and said it has been difficult time for Capitol, including everyone who worked and protected it.

The White House flag was lowered to half-staff in order to commemorate US Capitol Police veteran’s death. Chief Robert Contee of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department told media that it does not appear to be terrorism-related but are investigating to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines. VP Kamala Harris mourned the death of officer killed and condemned ‘inexplicable’ violence at Capitol.

According to the statement of the US Capitol Police after 1 pm a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade striking 2 USCP officers following which the Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus. This incident followed months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building on January 6. The suspect in the death of a Capitol Police officer described himself on Facebook as a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who has repeatedly promoted anti-Semitism.

Doug and I are grateful for the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and all who responded swiftly to the attack. We continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during this challenging period. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 2, 2021

UPDATE: Here is the latest information. pic.twitter.com/GOVaMv8EXk — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

