In an attempt to discredit the US Presidential election , armed Trump supporters barged in US Capitol building with lawmakers inside. A violent clash broke down between President Donald Trump’s supporters and the police. The US House of Representatives and the Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin formal counting of the electoral college votes which showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. The motive of these rioters is said to be to storm the building and stop the senate from formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol steps even as they were stopped by officers in riot gear. Police fired pepper spray to back down the rioters as the crowd called them “traitors”. Some rioters managed to get in the building resulting in violence and firing, with the senators inside it. Reportedly, 4 people have succumbed to their injuries due to the shooting and 52 have been arrested. The violence left law and order in shambles and the Mayor has declared a Public Emergency in Washington till 21st January. White house deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews has resigned from administration in response to the event
Donald Trump who has repeatedly refused to concede has appealed for peace to the protestors as the clashes broke out. Twitter has since then locked down Donald Trump’s account. Ivanka Trump tweeted that these rioters were “patriots” which is being said to instigate the mob. World leaders express shock at the storming of the US capitol.
PM Modi has tweeted “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.” Boris Johnson also took to the platform to remark, “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”
Live Updates
"Orderly transition of power to Biden" : Donald Trump
After the US Congress confirmed the victory of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, Donald Trump despite not agreeing with the outcome of elections has stated that there will be an "orderly transition of power on January 20".
US President Donald Trump says there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2021
Congress formally confirms Biden win
US Congress has certified the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States respectively. This happened after a joint session was conducted between the US House of Representatives and the Senate.
House of representatives vote 282-138 against attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Speaker Pelosi says the House and the Senate will resume joint session to consider election results: Reuters.— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021
DC Mayor extends public emergency for 15 days
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an order extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days. This comes after four people were killed amid the Capitol violence.
I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021
Barack Obama denounces violence at US Capitol, shares statement
President Barack Obama has shared a statement on Twitter that he issued on the US Capitol violence incident. He has called the incident, "a moment of great dishonour and shame for the nation."
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
"Democracy is fragile": Joe Biden
After violence broke out in Washington DC, Joe Biden shared a tweet saying, "Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good."
Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021
Massive Violence Erupts; 4 people succumb to injuries
Reportedly, 4 people have succumbed to their injuries due to the shooting and 52 have been arrested. The violence left law and order in shambles and the Mayor has declared a Public Emergency in Washington till 21st January.
Police say four people died as Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol in Washington DC. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reports The Associated Press https://t.co/W1e3J1JkJf— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021
Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration at US Capitol
The motive of these rioters is said to be to storm the building and stop the senate from formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
#WATCH | Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration at US Capitol in Washington DC as Congress debates certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/c7zCgg9Qdu— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021