In an attempt to discredit the US Presidential election , armed Trump supporters barged in US Capitol building with lawmakers inside. A violent clash broke down between President Donald Trump’s supporters and the police. The US House of Representatives and the Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin formal counting of the electoral college votes which showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. The motive of these rioters is said to be to storm the building and stop the senate from formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol steps even as they were stopped by officers in riot gear. Police fired pepper spray to back down the rioters as the crowd called them “traitors”. Some rioters managed to get in the building resulting in violence and firing, with the senators inside it. Reportedly, 4 people have succumbed to their injuries due to the shooting and 52 have been arrested. The violence left law and order in shambles and the Mayor has declared a Public Emergency in Washington till 21st January. White house deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews has resigned from administration in response to the event

Donald Trump who has repeatedly refused to concede has appealed for peace to the protestors as the clashes broke out. Twitter has since then locked down Donald Trump’s account. Ivanka Trump tweeted that these rioters were “patriots” which is being said to instigate the mob. World leaders express shock at the storming of the US capitol.

PM Modi has tweeted “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.” Boris Johnson also took to the platform to remark, “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”