After the volatile and stunning attacks and protests at the US Capitol, Twitter has permanently blocked the @realDonaldTrump account of the outgoing US President for inciting and glorifying violence. In what is known as a love-hate relationship over the months between Trump and his favorite social media platform, Twitter had earlier also hidden and removed 3 tweets of Trump. This permanent ban will be marking the most high-profile punishment the company has ever imposed on anyone.

The US capitol had to be locked down on Wednesday with Lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. As a result, the mayor announced the city will be under public emergency. After Pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol building, President Donald Trump tweeted a video clip in which he said that he was outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. He deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.

The microblogging site wrote on Friday that after the close reviews of Donald Trump’s recent posts had banned him permanently citing “risk of further incitement of violence.” The last tweet by Trump before his account was shut down was that said he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20. Speculations have surfaced about Trump and his supporters might launch their very own platform.

After the suspension of US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account and the tweets from his official account 'POTUS' were taken down. Team Trump tweets, "…We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH…." pic.twitter.com/HrzHaUzf9o — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

As per White House sources, Trump’s adviser said that Trump was outraged by Twitter on his permanent suspension from the platform on Friday night. Trump aides have advised him to use this opportunity to reignite arguments of anti-conservative bias on social media and to frame the ban as an attack on his supporters.

