china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
Home > Health > Chikungunya Outbreak Hits China Hard With Thousands Infected, CDC Issues Urgent Travel Alerts

The CDC has issued travel alerts for multiple countries, including China, over a spike in chikungunya cases. Guangdong Province alone has reported over 7,000 infections, prompting extreme containment measures. The mosquito-borne virus has now caused 240,000 infections and 90 deaths globally in 2025.

CDC warns travelers of chikungunya outbreaks in China and beyond; over 7,000 infected in Guangdong amid global spread. Photos/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 6, 2025 09:26:11 IST

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued travel alerts warning American travelers of an “elevated risk” of exposure to chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, in China and multiple other countries. The alert follows a sharp rise in reported cases worldwide.

Global Chikungunya Outbreak 

So far this year, an estimated 240,000 chikungunya infections have been reported across Central and South America, Africa, the Indian Ocean region, and Asia. The disease has resulted in 90 deaths globally. In China, authorities in Guangdong Province have confirmed at least 7,000 cases since June.

Also Read: What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC

What is Chikungunya, And How Does It Spread?

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted by infected female mosquitoes, which are also known to carry dengue and Zika viruses. The disease is not contagious between humans.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “severe symptoms and deaths from chikungunya are rare and usually occur in young babies or elderly people with other coexisting health problems.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the most common symptoms include fever and joint pain. Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash.

CDC Issues Travel Alerts For Multiple Chikungunya-Affected Countries

The CDC has issued level 2 “practice enhanced precautions” travel health notices due to chikungunya outbreaks in the following regions:

Bolivia (South America)
Guangdong Province (China)
Indian Ocean region countries and territories: Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion, Somalia, and Sri Lanka

In addition, the CDC has warned US travelers of elevated risk when visiting the following countries:

Brazil
Colombia
India
Mexico
Nigeria
Pakistan
The Philippines
Thailand

Chikungunya in China: Thousands Infected in Guangdong

In China, most of the chikungunya cases have emerged in Foshan, a city in Guangdong Province with a population of approximately 7.8 million. Hong Kong reported its first case on Monday.

In response, authorities have launched a large-scale “patriotic public health campaign,” which, according to the New York Times, has stirred memories of past COVID-19 crackdowns.

Local efforts in Foshan include spraying people with insect repellent before allowing them into buildings, home inspections requiring residents to discard stagnant water, and even criminal charges for those who fail to comply. In Guicheng district, some households have had their electricity cut.

Drones are being used to detect mosquito-breeding sites in stagnant water, while thousands of mosquito-larvae-eating fish and predatory “elephant mosquitoes” that feed on smaller, virus-carrying insects have been released into the environment.

Chikungunya in US?

The CDC notes that no locally acquired chikungunya cases have been reported in U.S. states or territories since 2019.

However, the U.S. recorded 199 travel-associated cases in 2024 and has reported 46 such cases so far this year.

The CDC recommends vaccination for those planning to visit areas affected by an outbreak.

“Vaccination is recommended for travelers who are visiting an area with a chikungunya outbreak,” the CDC says.

“Some U.S. travelers (e.g., pregnant women) can use this information on chikungunya risk to help decide if they should avoid travel.”

Also Read: China Health Alert: Chikungunya Virus Infects 7,000+ In Guangdong, Experts Warn…

Tags: china health news World news

