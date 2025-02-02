Home
US CEO Criticizes Work Ethic Of Indian Tech Workers, Sparks Online Debate

He expressed frustration over the reluctance of many engineers to work six-day weeks, claiming that this resistance was hindering his company’s hiring efforts in India.

US CEO Criticizes Work Ethic Of Indian Tech Workers, Sparks Online Debate


In a recent post on X, Varun Vummadi, a San Francisco-based CEO and IIT alumnus, ignited a fierce debate over the work ethic of Indian software engineers. Vummadi, who runs a tech company with offices in India, expressed frustration at the reluctance of many Indian engineers to work long hours, particularly the six-day work week, despite high salaries reaching up to Rs 1 crore annually.

In his post, Vummadi shared his experience, noting a recurring issue in his hiring process for the Indian office. He claimed that engineers with 3-8 years of experience were often resistant to the demanding work schedules his company expected. “Even with a base salary of Rs 1 crore, many are unwilling to work hard,” he wrote. “A significant number of engineers are reluctant to work six days a week.”

Here is his X post:

The post, which quickly went viral, has garnered more than 369,000 views and sparked a wave of reactions from users worldwide. While some users agreed with Vummadi’s sentiment, many others pointed out the importance of work-life balance and mental health. A common theme emerged in the comment section: workers today, particularly in the millennial and Gen Z demographics, are prioritizing personal time and family over high-paying, stressful jobs.

One user commented, “The days of ‘pay high salary and make them work 24×7’ are gone. A five-day work week and eight hours a day are essential for both physical and mental well-being. It’s also more conducive to productivity.” Another user suggested a more balanced approach, stating, “Offer them a five-day week and Rs 75 lakh. People are beginning to prioritize mental health and family over money.”

This discussion ties into a broader debate over work-life balance in the Indian tech industry, especially as many young professionals are increasingly refusing to accept jobs that demand long hours with little time for personal life. The conversation has gained traction in the context of similar comments from L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who recently made waves with his remarks about employees working on Sundays.

In response to Vummadi’s post, several users suggested a more sustainable approach to workplace productivity. One user pointed out, “Why not hire two engineers and expect reasonable working hours from them?” This comment highlighted a growing frustration with expectations that a few individuals should shoulder the workload of multiple people.

The debate between employers and employees on this issue continues to unfold as the expectations of today’s workforce evolve. As companies strive to balance profitability with employee satisfaction, the question remains: what is the right mix of compensation, work hours, and personal time for tech professionals in India?

While Vummadi’s post has drawn mixed reactions, it is clear that work-life balance is now a significant concern in the global workforce, and the evolving expectations of young professionals could reshape the future of work in tech.

ALSO READ: US Secretary Of State Meets Panama Leader Amid Trump’s Demand For Canal Control

