US Charges Former Indian Intelligence Officer Vikas Yadav Over Charges Of Alleged Plot To Assassination

The United States has charged a former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York City. Court records, unsealed on Thursday, revealed Yadav’s indictment. He is identified as a former officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency, and is currently at large.

The plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and leader in the Sikh separatist movement, was uncovered last year when federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, a man recruited by an unnamed Indian government official to carry out the assassination. This official has now been identified as Yadav. Pannun, an outspoken proponent of Sikh independence from India, has been a controversial figure due to his advocacy for the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate Sikh state.

FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized that the US government will not tolerate acts of violence or retaliation against individuals living in the country for exercising their constitutional rights. “We will act swiftly to protect those targeted by foreign actors,” Wray said in a statement.

In response to the charges, an Indian government committee has initiated an internal investigation into the alleged involvement of Indian officials in the plot. The committee held discussions with US officials in Washington earlier this week, and both sides described the talks as “productive.”

The case comes at a sensitive time for India, which is already facing international scrutiny following separate allegations from Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Indian officials of involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist leader, on Canadian soil. This has led to a diplomatic standoff, with both countries expelling diplomats in retaliation.

Trudeau recently escalated his criticism of India, accusing its government of engaging in a campaign of violence targeting Sikh activists in Canada. He cited a series of incidents, including drive-by shootings and home invasions, as part of this campaign. India has firmly denied these allegations and countered by labeling Sikh separatists as “terrorists” and threats to national security.

The rising tensions have placed a strain on India’s relations with key Western allies, including the United States and Canada, as they navigate the complex issue of Sikh separatism and its impact on international diplomacy. The Khalistan movement, which gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, led to a violent insurgency in India that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. While the movement has since diminished within India, it still maintains a presence in diaspora communities, particularly in North America.

The unsealing of Yadav’s indictment marks a significant development in US efforts to address foreign interference and politically motivated violence within its borders. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged murder plot is ongoing.

