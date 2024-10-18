US Charges Indian Man in Pannun Case, MEA Confirms He’s Ex-Govt Employee

The U.S. Department of Justice has brought criminal charges against Vikash Yadav, an alleged former Indian government employee, accusing him of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun, who resides in New York City, is a well-known figure advocating for the Khalistan movement and has been designated a terrorist by India. The U.S. indictment comes amidst diplomatic tensions between India and several Western countries, following accusations of Indian involvement in targeting Sikh separatists abroad.

Failed Assassination Plot

The U.S. charges against Yadav are rooted in an alleged attempt to assassinate Pannun earlier this year. According to the indictment, Yadav, who was reportedly connected with India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), conspired with Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, to hire a hitman for the assassination. The plan, which began in May 2023, was thwarted by U.S. authorities before it could be executed. Gupta, 52, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in June 2023, where he now faces trial for his alleged role in the conspiracy.

The Indian government has responded swiftly to the charges, setting up an inquiry committee to examine the situation and cooperating closely with U.S. officials. However, India has firmly denied any involvement of its intelligence agencies in such activities, and maintains that Yadav is no longer an employee of the government.

Indian Government Responds to Allegations

The announcement of the charges by the U.S. came shortly after a meeting between Indian officials and their U.S. counterparts in Washington, where the alleged plot to kill Pannun was discussed. Following the meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that it had taken the allegations “very seriously” and was investigating the matter.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media during a press briefing, clarified India’s position on the case. “The U.S. State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India,” said Jaiswal.

Despite these assurances, the charges against Yadav have deepened concerns about the alleged activities of Indian government officials overseas, particularly following a similar diplomatic row with Canada over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A Broader Diplomatic Fallout

The charges against Yadav come against the backdrop of growing diplomatic tension between India and Western nations. On October 14, Canada identified India’s top diplomat in Ottawa as a “person of interest” in the assassination of Nijjar, a Khalistani leader, and expelled him along with five other diplomats. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Indian diplomats of sharing intelligence on Sikh separatists in Canada with organized crime groups, leading to targeted attacks, including drive-by shootings and extortions. India has categorically denied these accusations, calling them “absurd.”

In retaliation, India expelled Canada’s acting high commissioner and five Canadian diplomats, marking a significant escalation in diplomatic hostilities between the two nations. While the charges against Yadav are unrelated to the situation in Canada, they have fueled concerns about Indian operations abroad and potential ramifications for India-West relations.

India’s Denial and Commitment to Cooperation

In response to the U.S. allegations, Indian government sources told CNN-News18 that there was no individual working with Indian intelligence who matched the description provided by U.S. authorities. “No such individual (as named by the U.S.) is working with Indian Intelligence agencies,” sources claimed, emphasizing that Indian intelligence does not engage in hiring hitmen.

The Indian government has also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with U.S. investigators in the matter. “India will go all out to help the U.S. in this probe and officials have already reached out to collect details. Once we have everything, we will probe at the highest level and inform our counterparts,” the sources added. They suggested that Yadav’s alleged motives may have been personal rather than state-sponsored, stating, “This individual must have some personal problems with Pannun because of his conduct.”

Pannun’s Background and India’s Security Concerns

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the intended target of the plot, is a vocal advocate for the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate Sikh state. Pannun holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada and has been a thorn in India’s side for years, leading campaigns to stir unrest and garner support for his cause. India has designated him a terrorist due to his inflammatory rhetoric and alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, India formed a high-level inquiry committee in November 2023 to address the security concerns raised by U.S. authorities. The MEA has stated that such inputs are critical as they involve national security, and relevant departments are investigating the matter.

U.S.-India Cooperation in Investigation

The U.S. has acknowledged India’s cooperation in the investigation, with U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressing satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration. Miller confirmed that Indian officials had informed the U.S. that the individual named in the indictment was no longer employed by the Indian government. “It was a productive meeting. They did inform us that the individual who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government. We are satisfied with the cooperation,” Miller stated during a press briefing.

The U.S. continues to work with Indian authorities to gather more information on the case, and the investigation remains an ongoing process. Both nations have underscored their commitment to ensuring justice and addressing any potential security threats

