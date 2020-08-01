US law enforcement agencies have nabbed three, including a minor, in the mega Bitcoin hack case early in July, which led to a compromise of the biggest of Twitter accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, after hackers broke into the system to access private details, in what is being deemed the biggest attack in Twitter's history.

The individuals included Mason Sheppard, a 19-year-old from the United Kingdom who went by the moniker “Chaewon” online, Nima Fazeli, a 22-year-old from Orlando, Florida who went by the alias “Rolex,” as well as a minor, CNN reported citing a statement from United States Attorney David Anderson.

The minor, 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark, was arrested on Friday morning in Tampa after an investigation conducted by federal and state investigators. As per the report, the statement alleged Clark was the “mastermind”.

Meanwhile, the FBI said two people charged in the attack have been taken into custody.

Twitter on Friday said the hackers behind the attack on accounts of public figures used telephone phishing to break into the system.

“The social engineering that occurred on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack,” the social media company said on its blog.

Earlier, Twitter announced the strengthening of security measures during the investigation of the hacker attack, significantly restricting access to its internal systems.

Among the victims of the hack were former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, billionaires Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, many others. The hackers used the account to call on followers to send money to a bitcoin account.

