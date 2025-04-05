The trade war between the US and China, which began during Donald Trump’s presidency, has spanned several years and multiple administrations.

The trade war between the US and China, which began during Donald Trump’s presidency, has spanned several years and multiple administrations. What started as a dispute over trade imbalances and intellectual property theft quickly escalated into a series of tit-for-tat tariffs that have affected industries, companies, and consumers worldwide. Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the US-China trade war:

March 2017: Trump Signs Executive Order

After taking office, President Donald Trump sought to reduce the US trade deficit with other countries. He signed an executive order calling for tighter enforcement of anti-dumping tariffs on imports, especially focussing on China.

April 2017: 100-Day Trade Talks

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During Trump’s visit to Beijing, American and Chinese officials agreed to a 100-day plan aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with China. The trade talks failed by July, escalating tensions between the two nations.

August 2017: US Investigation into Intellectual Property Theft

The US launched an investigation into Chinese intellectual property theft, estimating the cost to the US economy at up to $600 billion a year. This set the stage for tariff actions and trade restrictions targetting Chinese goods.

January 2018: U.S. Solar Panel Tariffs

The US imposed a 30% tariff on solar panels, most of which came from China. This was one of the first major tariff actions against Chinese exports.

April 2018: China Retaliates

In response to US tariffs, China imposed tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods, including pork, fruits, nuts, and steel pipes. A day later, the US retaliated by imposing a 25% tariff on Chinese goods worth $50 billion, particularly in aerospace, machinery, and medical industries.

June-August 2018: Escalating Tariffs

Both nations imposed multiple rounds of tariffs, affecting more than $250 billion in Chinese goods and $110 billion in US imports to China. The US also imposed a 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, set to rise to 25% in January 2019.

December 2018-May 2019: Failed Negotiations

After agreeing to halt new tariffs in December 2018, trade talks between the US and China collapsed by May 2019. Subsequently, Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%.

May 2019: Huawei Ban

The US banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from buying parts and components from US companies, citing national security concerns.

June 2019: Restarting Talks

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks after a phone call, but discussions faced significant roadblocks.

January 2020: Phase One Deal

The US and China signed a Phase One trade deal, with China agreeing to buy an additional $200 billion of US goods. However, analysts later found that China had largely failed to meet those purchasing commitments, the Associated Press reported.

October 2022: Biden’s Semiconductor Restrictions

President Joe Biden continued Trump’s trade policies by imposing new restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. These restrictions were scheduled to expand in 2023 and 2024.

February 2024: Trump’s Tariff Proposal

On the campaign trail for a potential second term, Trump announced plans to impose 60% tariffs on all Chinese imports if elected.

May 2024: Biden’s Tariff Increases

President Biden increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, solar cells, steel, aluminum, and medical equipment.

February 2025: New 10% Tariffs

A new 10% tariff was imposed on all Chinese imports to the US, effective February 4, 2025. In response, China retaliated by imposing tariffs on US coal, liquefied natural gas, and agricultural machinery.

March 2025: Additional 10% Tariffs

An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods was set to go into effect on March 4, 2025. China responded with up to 15% tariffs on key US farm products and expanded trade restrictions on US companies.

April 2025: Trump’s “Liberation Day” and 34% Tariffs

In what Trump called his “Tariff Liberation Day,” he announced sweeping tariffs of 34% on all Chinese imports, alongside similar tariffs on goods from other countries. The Chinese government quickly retaliated, imposing export controls on rare earth minerals, suspending imports of US agricultural products, and adding 27 companies to a trade restriction list. Additionally, China launched an anti-monopoly probe into DuPont China Group Co., the Associated Press reported.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

ALSO READ: Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s Hometown Claims 18 Lives