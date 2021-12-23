Intel stated that its resolve to avoid Xinjiang supply chains was an indication of compliance with US law, rather than a declaration of its view on the topic.

Intel Corp. apologised for advising suppliers to avoid buying items from Xinjiangon on Thursday, becoming the latest global business to face the wrath of state media over the province, where the governing Communist Party is accused of rampant abuses.

According to a statement posted on the company’s social media account, the reference to Xinjiang in a letter issued to suppliers was made to comply with US requirements. Washington has prohibited the entry of commodities from Xinjiang in response to reports of mass detentions of largely Muslim minority, forced abortions, and other atrocities in the northwestern province. The letter provoked a response in China from state and social media, with demands for a boycott of the company’s products.

Intel stated in a Chinese-language message on its official WeChat account on Thursday that its resolve to avoid Xinjiang supply chains was an indication of compliance with US law, rather than a declaration of its view on the topic. Intel said that they apologize for the trouble caused to their respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. They went on to say that Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China.

Meanwhile, other firms, including as retailer H&M and shoe brand Nike, have faced criticism and boycott calls after expressing worry about Xinjiang or stating that they would cease using materials produced there. Wang Junkai, popularly known as Karry Wang, a pop singer, stated on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from a commitment to be a brand ambassador for Intel’s Core series of Chipset processors. Wang is the latest in a long line of Chinese singers, actresses, and other celebrities to cut relations with international firms over Xinjiang, foregoing millions of dollars in earnings to avoid persecution from the party in power.