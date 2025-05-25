Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Cities across the U.S. are marking the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death with a series of events honouring his legacy.

Cities across the U.S. are marking the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death with a series of events honouring his legacy, even as civil rights advocates express concern over stalled police reforms and political backlash against racial equity initiatives, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, commemorations are centered at George Floyd Square—the intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”

The weekend’s observances included concerts, a street festival and a “self-care fair,” culminating in a gospel concert, worship service and candlelight vigil on Sunday, as reported by AP.

In Houston, where Floyd spent much of his life, his family gathered for a memorial at his gravesite, led by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the report said, adding that a nearby park hosted another service featuring music, poetry and a balloon release.

The anniversary comes at a tense time for racial justice activists, who say the initial momentum for police reform following Floyd’s death has waned. Despite promises from Minneapolis officials to revamp policing, some community leaders, the report said, have argued that progress has been insufficient.

“We understand that change takes time,” AP quoted Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, as saying. “However, the progress being claimed by the city is not being felt in the streets.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration announced Wednesday the cancellation of federal settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville—agreements that would have mandated police department overhauls following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The settlements had been pursued under President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, which had pushed for increased oversight of departments accused of systemic abuse.

Additionally, Trump has moved to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the federal government, with his administration reportedly pressuring states, universities, and public schools to follow suit. Several Republican-led states have already begun efforts to curtail DEI programs.

GEORGE FLOYD

