Saturday, November 9, 2024
US Citizen Arrested In Germany For Allegedly Offering Military Intelligence To China

According to the Office of the Federal Prosecutor, the individual was employed by the US military "until recently," and German authorities are collaborating closely with intelligence agencies to investigate the incident.

A United States citizen has been arrested in Frankfurt, Germany, accused of attempting to offer sensitive US military intelligence to China, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the Office of the Federal Prosecutor, the individual was employed by the US military “until recently,” and German authorities are collaborating closely with intelligence agencies to investigate the incident.

Reports suggest the accused allegedly approached Chinese officials earlier this year, offering them “sensitive information about the US military.” However, neither the United States nor China has yet responded to the news of the arrest.

Berlin has reportedly experienced an increase in suspected espionage cases involving Russia since the Ukraine conflict, as well as China, as Germany’s diplomatic ties with Beijing come under growing strain.

Just last month, Germany issued a warning about heightened espionage risks from China and intensified security screenings for personnel in government and critical business sectors.

In a similar incident in April, three German nationals were arrested on suspicion of attempting to supply technology to enhance the Chinese navy. During the same period, an EU staff member working for a German politician was accused of collaborating with Chinese intelligence.

Espionage concerns involving China have grown across Western nations in recent months, with Al Jazeera noting heightened vigilance.

In March, both the US and UK accused Beijing of cyberespionage targeting millions, including legislators, academics, journalists, and defense-related corporations.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

