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Home > World News > US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway

US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed near Sitka, Alaska, on Monday. Rescue teams and emergency responders are at the scene, while authorities focus on locating and assisting crew members as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crash
MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crash

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 03:34 IST

The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed in Sitka, Alaska on Monday afternoon, said the agency on social media. The aircraft involved was an MH-60 Jayhawk, and emergency services are currently on their way to the scene, it said.

At this time, the U.S. Coast Guard has not said how many crew members were on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a reported crash of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter today in Sitka, Alaska. First responders and search and rescue teams are on-scene,” it said. “The immediate priority is the safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members.

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The cause of the incident is unknown, said the statement. “We will conduct an official investigation into the facts of this incident.”

Sitka is located on the western side of Baranof Island in southeastern Alaska along the Gulf of Alaska. It is approximately 95 miles southwest of Juneau and is mainly accessible by air or ferry.

(This is a developing story)

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US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway
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US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway

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US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway
US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway
US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: MH-60 Jayhawk Crashes in Alaska, Search and Rescue Underway
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