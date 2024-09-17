US Completes Troop Withdrawal From Niger As Country Shifts Allegiances

On Monday, the US military officially completed its withdrawal from Niger. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, a small contingent of personnel remains in Niger solely to guard the US Embassy.

On Monday, the US military officially completed its withdrawal from Niger. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, a small contingent of personnel remains in Niger solely to guard the US Embassy.

How Does It Impact Washington?

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger carries significant implications for Washington, as it entails abandoning key bases that were vital for counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region.

Additionally, Niger had been one of the few remaining Western allies in the region, which was capable in combating the rising jihadi insurgencies.

However, Niger has now shifted its focus towards Russia for security assistance, as russian military trainers arrived in Niger in April to enhance the country’s air defenses. Thus, marking a substantial shift in Niger’s foreign alliances.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

This region, located south of the Sahara Desert, is known for the presence of extremist groups such as Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), which operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and is seeking to expand into Benin and Togo.

Earlier this year, Niger’s ruling junta terminated an agreement that allowed US troops to operate within the country. Following this, a joint statement from both nations indicated that the full withdrawal of US forces would be completed by mid-September.

Must Read: Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive

Last month, the US transferred its remaining military bases in Niger to local authorities. But, as per Singh, around two dozen American soldiers stayed behind primarily to handle administrative tasks related to the withdrawal.