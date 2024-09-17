Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

US Completes Troop Withdrawal From Niger As Country Shifts Allegiances

On Monday, the US military officially completed its withdrawal from Niger. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, a small contingent of personnel remains in Niger solely to guard the US Embassy.

US Completes Troop Withdrawal From Niger As Country Shifts Allegiances

On Monday, the US military officially completed its withdrawal from Niger. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, a small contingent of personnel remains in Niger solely to guard the US Embassy.

How Does It Impact Washington?

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger carries significant implications for Washington, as it entails abandoning key bases that were vital for counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region.

Additionally, Niger had been one of the few remaining Western allies in the region, which was capable in combating the rising jihadi insurgencies.

However, Niger has now shifted its focus towards Russia for security assistance, as russian military trainers arrived in Niger in April to enhance the country’s air defenses. Thus, marking a substantial shift in Niger’s foreign alliances.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

This region, located south of the Sahara Desert, is known for the presence of extremist groups such as Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), which operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and is seeking to expand into Benin and Togo.

Earlier this year, Niger’s ruling junta terminated an agreement that allowed US troops to operate within the country. Following this, a joint statement from both nations indicated that the full withdrawal of US forces would be completed by mid-September.

Must Read: Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive

Last month, the US transferred its remaining military bases in Niger to local authorities. But, as per Singh, around two dozen American soldiers stayed behind primarily to handle administrative tasks related to the withdrawal.

Filed under

NewsX niger Troop Withdrawal US

Also Read

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today

J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night X Space’

Donald Trump Opens Up About His Recent Assassination Attempt During First Appearance On ‘Monday Night...

Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Historic Elections; A Spotlight on Pulwama and Mohammad Khalil Band

Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Historic Elections; A Spotlight on Pulwama and Mohammad Khalil Band

Fox News’ Future Uncerain As Rupert Murdoch’s Family Feud Takes Center Stage in Nevada Tribunal

Fox News’ Future Uncerain As Rupert Murdoch’s Family Feud Takes Center Stage in Nevada Tribunal

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox