Monday, March 31, 2025
US Condemns China’s Informant Call On Taiwan Independence As ‘Irresponsible And Reprehensible’

The United States has strongly criticized China’s recent move to encourage citizens to report individuals who support Taiwan’s independence.

The United States has strongly criticized China’s recent move to encourage citizens to report individuals who support Taiwan’s independence. A US Department of State spokesperson labeled the initiative as “irresponsible and reprehensible,” according to a report by Taipei Times.

US Accuses China of Intimidation and Destabilization

In an email cited by Taipei Times, the unnamed US spokesperson denounced China’s appeal to private citizens to inform on alleged “persecution or suppression” by so-called “Taiwan independence henchmen and accomplices.” The statement emphasized that this move is part of Beijing’s ongoing “intimidation campaign” against Taiwan and its allies.

The spokesperson further warned that such actions by China threaten global free speech, destabilize the Indo-Pacific region, and deliberately undermine the cross-strait status quo. “The threats and legal pressures” from the Chinese Communist Party, they noted, only serve to heighten tensions and endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan Affairs Office Launches Reporting Platform

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office recently introduced a new section on its official website aimed at gathering reports on those promoting Taiwan independence, as reported by Taipei Times. The state-run Xinhua News Agency elaborated on the function of this platform, stating that it allows Chinese citizens to expose “vile behaviors” of individuals and groups allegedly mistreating Taiwanese compatriots.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, asserted that certain organizations, government officials, and online influencers have played a role in pushing for Taiwan’s independence. He accused them of “abetting wrongdoing and enabling aggression,” according to Xinhua.

Taiwan Responds to Beijing’s Actions

The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s official agency handling relations with China, swiftly condemned the move. On Thursday, the council denounced the informant initiative as “a complete interference in Taiwan’s internal matters,” Taipei Times reported.

Council Deputy Minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh warned that this latest development serves as “a reminder that Taiwan must stay alert.” The US, for its part, reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan, with the State Department spokesperson declaring, “The United States will persist in its support for Taiwan in the face of China’s provocative and irresponsible conduct.”

(With Inputs from ANI)

