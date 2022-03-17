Gregory Meeks on Thursday criticized the Karnataka High Court's verdict on the Hijab row in educational institutions. He is currently the chairperson of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Chairperson of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, on Thursday criticized the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the Hijab row in educational institutions saying that the decision will force girls choose between their religion and their right to education, and restrict their freedom of expression.

The Congressman said in his statement, “Disappointed by the court’s decision to restrict freedom of expression, effectively making girls choose between religion & their right to an education.” He further said, “Whether in the US, India, or anywhere, how minority communities are treated is a true measure of a society.”

Earlier in February, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had condemned foreign reactions on the Hijab matter and said that “motivated comments” on India’s internal issues are not welcome. The statement by MEA said, “A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by Karnataka High Court…Motivated comments on our internal issues aren’t welcome.” The Indian statement came after Pakistan summoned the India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad over the Hijab riow.