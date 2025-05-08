US Congressman Ro Khanna Warns Pakistan: ‘Don’t Retaliate’ After Operation Sindoor

Following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), US Congressman Ro Khanna has issued a firm warning to Islamabad. He urged the Pakistani leadership not to retaliate and emphasized the need for de-escalation amid rising tensions. India’s pre-dawn operation on May 7 reportedly struck nine locations suspected of harboring terror […]

Following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), US Congressman Ro Khanna has issued a firm warning to Islamabad. He urged the Pakistani leadership not to retaliate and emphasized the need for de-escalation amid rising tensions.

India’s pre-dawn operation on May 7 reportedly struck nine locations suspected of harboring terror infrastructure. The strikes came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

“The Most Urgent Thing Is De-escalation”

Speaking to CNN, Khanna pointed to the volatile nature of the situation, citing the nuclear capabilities of both nations.

“Both have nuclear weapons. Well, the most urgent thing is de-escalation. I mean, there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and innocent people were killed. India took a response that helped take out some of the terrorist networks. The important thing now is for de-escalation,” he said.

Khanna expressed hope that the US government, under President Donald Trump, has advisors who understand the complexities of the India-Pakistan dynamic and the historical context surrounding it.

“The only reason I say is that they’ve (India and Pakistan) been fighting for centuries…It was British colonialism that fomented the partition, that fomented some of the divisions between Hindus and Muslims there. It’s important to really understand the region, and we need to be an honest broker for escalation,” he added.

“No Honest Voice” in Pakistan, Says Khanna

Congressman Khanna criticized Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, labeling him a dictator. He condemned what he sees as the erosion of democratic institutions in Pakistan.

“We also have to understand that Asim Munir is a dictator who didn’t have legitimate elections, who has put Imran Khan in jail. There is no honest voice right now in Pakistan, because it’s a dictatorship. We should be calling for elections, fair elections, after the de-escalation,” he said.

Khanna urged the US to use its influence over Pakistan through economic levers such as IMF loans to demand democratic reforms.

“There should be an end to it. We have a lot of leverage with Pakistan. We give the IMF loans to Pakistan. They’re dependent upon that. We should be saying to Asim Munir that he needs to free Imran Khan, stop any retaliation and then have a fair election, because there was a rigged election,” he stated.

Casualties Mount Amidst Cross-Border Shelling

Shortly after India’s strike, the Pakistani Army responded with heavy artillery and mortar fire across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the retaliatory shelling by Pakistan killed at least 12 people, including four children. Fifty-seven others were reported injured.

Poonch district was the worst affected by the shelling, accounting for all the civilian fatalities. Authorities said that 42 of the injured remain in critical condition.

