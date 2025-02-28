US Consumers Pull Back On Spending, Focusing More On Saving Amid Economic Uncertainty

Inflation concerns are compounded by proposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, further adding to consumer caution. Economists like Christopher Rupkey suggest that people are waiting out the changes in Washington before committing to large expenditures.

US consumer spending has taken a hit due to concerns about inflation and tariffs, leading to a cautious approach among Americans. While inflation slightly decreased to 2.5% in January, consumer spending saw a significant 0.2% drop, marking the largest decline in four years. Consumers opted to save more as incomes rose by 0.9%, with savings increasing to 4.6% from 3.5%. This shift in behavior is attributed to worries over rising prices, tariffs, and overall economic uncertainty.

The decline in spending mainly affected big-ticket items, such as cars, while more essential goods like shelter and gasoline, as well as leisure activities like dining out, saw steady spending. The decrease in consumer spending also came after strong months of holiday shopping and recovery spending from hurricane impacts.

Inflation concerns are compounded by proposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, further adding to consumer caution. Economists like Christopher Rupkey suggest that people are waiting out the changes in Washington before committing to large expenditures. Meanwhile, the trade deficit may affect economic growth, especially in the first quarter, with Bill Adams from Comerica noting that while import growth may rise due to companies rushing to secure goods before potential tariff hikes, it is likely to be a temporary drag on GDP.

