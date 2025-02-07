US Court Extends Deadline For Federal Workers To Accept Donald Trump’s Resignation Offer

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily delayed the deadline for federal employees to decide on the Trump administration’s deferred resignation offer, which was originally set for February 6.

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily delayed the deadline for federal employees to decide on the Trump administration’s deferred resignation offer, which was originally set for February 6.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The new deadline is now Monday, following a lawsuit filed by multiple federal unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

Just after 5 PM ET, the administration sent an email notification to federal employees about the court-ordered delay. However, the email did not mention the possibility of the judge extending the delay further during a scheduled Monday hearing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Battle Over the “Fork Directive”

Before the judge’s order, federal employees had until 11:59 PM ET on Thursday to decide whether to accept the offer, which would allow them to leave their positions but continue receiving pay until September.

The delay follows a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts by AFGE, AFSCME, and the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE). The unions sought a temporary restraining order to block the February 6 deadline for the “Fork Directive.”

In their lawsuit, the unions argued that the government must establish a lawful policy instead of an “arbitrary, unlawful, short-fused ultimatum” that employees “may not be able to enforce.”

According to AFGE, the “Fork Directive” is another attempt by the Trump-Vance administration to execute Project 2025, which aims to replace career federal employees with partisan loyalists. The directive essentially forces federal workers into a tough decision: resign now under the deferred resignation program or risk losing their jobs without compensation in the near future.

Judge Halts Implementation Pending Review

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole, appointed by President Bill Clinton, issued the temporary halt after a brief hearing. He stated that he was suspending the plan’s implementation while reviewing additional information on whether it should be permanently blocked.

Federal unions have strongly advised employees not to accept the offer, questioning both its legality and whether the Trump administration can follow through on its promises.

Despite the legal uncertainty, at least 65,000 federal workers have already opted into the deferred resignation program, a White House official revealed on Thursday.

Read More: Greece Declares Emergency In Santorini After Series Of Earthquakes