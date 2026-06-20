LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

A U.S. federal judge rejected former President Joe Biden's bid to block the release of old audio recordings, ruling that public interest outweighs his privacy concerns after the Justice Department made extensive redactions.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 04:01 IST

A federal judge on Friday dismissed an attempt by former President Joe Biden to prevent the Justice Department from releasing hours of nearly ten-year-old audio recordings to the Heritage Foundation.

Biden’s legal team filed for an injunction in response as soon as the case was filed.

The former president had filed a lawsuit against the DOJ in May to stop the release of those recordings. The Heritage Foundation claims that the audio files provide evidence of Biden’s mishandling of classified information, something he has adamantly denied.

You Might Be Interested In

Judge Dabney Friedrich, appointed by Trump, observed that Biden’s privacy concerns were strong but were outweighed by the high public interest in this matter and were further alleviated by extensive redactions done by the DOJ.

Friedrich added that the redacted material from author Mark Zwonitzer “do not contain any information about Biden’s family or other private individuals” and she personally reviewed them before making her ruling.

The conservative think tank has been in a long-running legal fight with Biden over these recordings, which include conversations he had with Zwonitzer in 2017 for a memoir about his late son, Beau. The DOJ acquired those files during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into allegations about Biden’s use of classified documents.

Although Hur decided not to prosecute Biden in February 2024, he concluded that Biden had shared classified material with Zwonitzer in 2017.

Friedrich added that “the harm to Biden’s diminished privacy interest is outweighed by the public’s interest in the Zwonitzer materials and FOIA’s policy promoting broad disclosure of government documents to foster an informed citizenry essential for a functioning democratic society.”

A Biden spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Also Read: Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions
Tags: doj biden recordings judge rulingJoe Biden

RELATED News

Israel And Hezbollah Agreed To Ceasefire

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Trip To US

Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK

Netanyahu Vows 'Very Heavy Price' After Hezbollah Attack Kills Four Israeli Soldiers

Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Australia Stifled as Clinical USA March Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockouts With 2-0 Win

IAS Vivek Aggarwal Elected As Vice President Of Financial Action Task Force

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th but Secures Commonwealth Games Berth on Injury Comeback, Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Reigns Supreme

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana In; Arshdeep Singh Out – Check Probable Playing XIs of India And Afghanistan For Chepauk Clash

Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief

Is Nothing Phone 4b Coming?

Joint NIA Operation Targets Manipur Unrest Network, 10 Arrested

What Is Anne Hathaway's Age? The Devil Wears Prada Star Announces Third Pregnancy

Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event

110 Hospitalised After Eating Shawarma And Pizza In Bhiwandi

US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions
US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions
US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions
US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

QUICK LINKS