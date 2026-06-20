US Court Rejects Biden’s Attempt To Block Release Of Old Audio Recordings: DOJ Makes Extensive Redactions

A federal judge on Friday dismissed an attempt by former President Joe Biden to prevent the Justice Department from releasing hours of nearly ten-year-old audio recordings to the Heritage Foundation.

Biden’s legal team filed for an injunction in response as soon as the case was filed.

The former president had filed a lawsuit against the DOJ in May to stop the release of those recordings. The Heritage Foundation claims that the audio files provide evidence of Biden’s mishandling of classified information, something he has adamantly denied.

Judge Dabney Friedrich, appointed by Trump, observed that Biden’s privacy concerns were strong but were outweighed by the high public interest in this matter and were further alleviated by extensive redactions done by the DOJ.

Friedrich added that the redacted material from author Mark Zwonitzer “do not contain any information about Biden’s family or other private individuals” and she personally reviewed them before making her ruling.

The conservative think tank has been in a long-running legal fight with Biden over these recordings, which include conversations he had with Zwonitzer in 2017 for a memoir about his late son, Beau. The DOJ acquired those files during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into allegations about Biden’s use of classified documents.

Although Hur decided not to prosecute Biden in February 2024, he concluded that Biden had shared classified material with Zwonitzer in 2017.

Friedrich added that “the harm to Biden’s diminished privacy interest is outweighed by the public’s interest in the Zwonitzer materials and FOIA’s policy promoting broad disclosure of government documents to foster an informed citizenry essential for a functioning democratic society.”

A Biden spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

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