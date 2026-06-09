US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Rs 95,00,000 H-1B Fee: Why It’s Big News For Indians

With the Trump administration’s controversial decision to impose a $100,000 fee, which amounted to more than Rs 95,00,000 for issuing H-1B visas having been overturned by a US federal court in Boston, the decision can be regarded as good news to the thousands of talented foreign employees as well as the firms that sponsor them. This is especially true considering that the H-1B visa is one of the most prominent avenues through which highly educated workers can obtain access to the US labor market. This follows after a number of court challenges against several immigration policies imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The latest judgment from the Massachusetts federal court arrived months after a separate federal court in Washington DC upheld the same fee hike in December 2025. At least three legal challenges were filed after the administration increased the one-time application fee, creating uncertainty around the future of the H-1B system.

Understanding the visa programme at the centre of the dispute

As per reports, the H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for jobs that require highly specialized knowledge. According to the US Department of Labor, the program applies to employers seeking to “hire nonimmigrant aliens as workers in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability”.

A specialty occupation is defined as one requiring the “application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and the attainment of at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent”. The Department of Labor says the goal of the H-1B program is to “help employers who cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the US workforce by authorizing the temporary employment of qualified individuals who are not otherwise authorized to work in the United States”.

The H-1B system has long been used by major global companies. US government data shows firms such as Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Meta and Apple employ large numbers of H-1B workers. The program issues around 65,000 visas every year through a lottery process, along with another 20,000 visas for individuals holding advanced degrees.

Why the $100,000 fee sparked legal challenges

In September last year, the Trump administration increased the H-1B application fee from roughly $2,000 to $100,000. The cost was to be paid by employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers. The move was intended to discourage companies from relying heavily on foreign labour, with some administration officials arguing that the program displaced American workers.

The policy followed earlier efforts by Trump to tighten visa rules. During his first term in 2017, he ordered increased scrutiny of applications and stronger fraud detection measures. Reports showed rejection rates for H-1B applications rose to 24 per cent in 2018, compared with 5-8 per cent under former President Barack Obama and 2-4 per cent during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Why Indians are watching closely and what happens next

The ruling is especially important for Indian professionals because they make up the overwhelming majority of H-1B recipients. According to reports, US government data showed nearly 70 per cent of approved H-1B visas in 2024 went to Indian workers, while Chinese applicants accounted for about 11-12 per cent.

As per reports, researchers have also credited the H-1B program with helping drive the rise of Indian-Americans into some of the highest-earning and most highly educated communities in the United States. However, despite the court victory, the issue is far from settled.

A White House spokesperson indicated the administration plans to challenge the ruling. “The H-1B program has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it,” spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. Rogers added, “A federal judge in Washington already upheld a nearly identical order, and the administration is confident this order will be reversed on appeal.”

Also Read: UK PM Keir Starmer To Announce Social Media Ban For Children Under 16; Here’s Why