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Home > World News > Man Shoots Wife, 6 Children Dead, Sets Home on Fire Before Killing Self

Man Shoots Wife, 6 Children Dead, Sets Home on Fire Before Killing Self

A Michigan family of eight was found dead after a house fire. Police say the father shot his wife and six children, set the home on fire and later died by suicide. An investigation is underway.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:30 IST

A very tragic incident occurred recently in Michigan State in the United States, where a man was reportedly seen shooting his wife and six children before burning down their house and killing himself.

This incident took place in Grand Haven Township, located on the eastern coast of Lake Michigan, on Friday morning following a call to the emergency service concerning a fire that erupted at 11:42 am. After putting out the fire, the authorities realised that the remains of all eight members of the family were found within the house.

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The dead individuals are reported to be 47-year-old Kristopher Karolkiewicz, his wife Amanda Karolkiewicz, aged 39, and their six children. These children, who ranged in age from 5 to 15 years, include four boys and two girls. As per police information, four of these children are biological, whereas two are adopted.

Police Say Gunshots Caused All Eight Deaths

Authorities revealed on Monday that all eight family members died from gunshot wounds. During a press conference, Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said, “This is an unspeakable tragedy that we may never completely understand,” adding that his office was investigating the incident.

Officials said Amanda and the six children were victims of homicide. Kristopher’s death has been ruled a suicide. Investigators also believe the house fire was deliberately started. According to officials, there were signs that the fire had been intentionally set at several locations inside the home.

The family’s pets also died due to smoke inhalation. Reports said the family owned four dogs, a cat and a turtle.

Amanda Was a Teacher, Children’s Author and Special Needs Advocate

Amanda, who also wrote children’s books under the name Mandy Karol, worked as a substitute teacher at an elementary school. She was also known for supporting children with special needs.

Grand Haven Public Schools paid tribute to her in a Facebook statement, saying, “Our hearts are with the family and friends of those we lost, and with every student, staff member, family, and neighbour whose lives have been touched by this tragedy.”

Amanda’s family also shared an emotional message following her death.

Amanda’s mother and stepfather, Steve Lawwill, issued a statement and wrote, “She was a kind and devoted soul who loved her family and her students.”

“We treasured every moment we had with her and her six children, and words cannot adequately address our devastation,” they added, while praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Father Recently Left American Heart Association Role

Kristopher Karolkiewicz served as the Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for the American Heart Association (AHA) from September 2023 to the early days of this month. The organisation revealed that his employment has been terminated but refused to give any other information due to personal confidentiality.

As per previous reports, Kristopher met Amanda while working in a drinks company in 2008 and married in August 2009, following their first date in the same year. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the case to understand the events that led to one of the most tragic family murders in recent history in Michigan.

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