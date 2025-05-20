US Cuts $60 Million In Federal Grants To Harvard Over Antisemitism And Race Discrimination Concerns

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is cutting about $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University, citing the school’s failure to address antisemitic harassment and racial discrimination on campus. This move marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Harvard and the Trump administration over campus activism and diversity policies.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it is terminating approximately $60 million in multi-year federal grants to Harvard University. The decision comes amid allegations that Harvard has failed to adequately address antisemitic harassment and racial discrimination on its campus.

“HHS is taking decisive action to uphold civil rights in higher education,” the department stated on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Due to Harvard University’s continued failure to address antisemitic harassment and race discrimination, HHS is terminating multiple multi-year grant awards—totaling approximately $60 million over their full duration.”

The statement emphasized, “In the Trump Administration, discrimination will not be tolerated on campus. Federal funds must support institutions that protect all students.”

Conflict with the Trump Administration

This federal funding cut is part of ongoing tensions between Harvard University and the Trump administration. The University became the first U.S. university to openly resist government demands aimed at limiting pro-Palestinian activism and dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs on campus.

In recent months, the Trump administration has frozen or canceled nearly $3 billion in federal grants and contracts awarded to Harvard. President Donald Trump has also threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security has warned it may strip University of its eligibility to host foreign students.

In response to these measures, Harvard filed a lawsuit in April, challenging the administration’s actions as unconstitutional and harmful to academic freedom.

Details Behind the Harvard Grant Terminations

According to a May 19 letter, Jamie Legier, director of the Office of Grants Services at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided the formal reason for terminating the grants.

The letter referenced findings from a Harvard task force report that investigated antisemitism on campus. This report was commissioned alongside another inquiry into anti-Arab bias, both emerging after pro-Palestinian protests erupted at University and other universities last year in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The University report detailed that Israeli and Jewish students “faced bias, suspicion, intimidation, alienation, shunning, contempt, and sometimes effective exclusion from various curricular and co-curricular parts of the University and its community—clear examples of antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias.”

Legier emphasized in the letter that federal grants “should only support institutions that comply with principles and laws of nondiscrimination.”

Harvard Response

In light of the funding cuts, Harvard has announced plans to partially offset the loss by reallocating internal funds. Harvard President Alan Garber and Provost John Manning revealed in a May 14 message that the university will redirect $250 million in the upcoming year to sustain research affected by the federal grant freezes and cancellations.

However, they acknowledged that Harvard cannot “absorb the entire cost of the suspended or canceled federal funds.”

While Harvard holds the nation’s largest endowment at $53 billion, there are strict regulations on how those funds can be spent, limiting their flexibility.

