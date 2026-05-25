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Home > World News > ‘US Declaration Of Independence Influenced The Modern World,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar

‘US Declaration Of Independence Influenced The Modern World,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar

Speaking at the US Embassy’s National Day reception, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that democratic values are a natural part of both India and the United States.

Speaking at the US Embassy’s National Day reception, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that democratic values are a natural part of both India and the United States. Photo: ANI
Speaking at the US Embassy’s National Day reception, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that democratic values are a natural part of both India and the United States. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 03:45 IST

Speaking at the US Embassy’s National Day reception on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that democratic values are a natural part of both India and the United States. He also said that the US Declaration of Independence introduced ideas that helped shape today’s world and inspired freedom movements and democratic struggles in many countries.

“It’s a great pleasure to join you all at this celebration of the 250th year of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America. Our felicitations to Secretary Rubio and to the Ambassador, and through them to the Trump administration and the American people,” he said.

Jaishankar said that India’s resonance with democracy was natural due to its pluralistic society.

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“The Declaration of Independence articulated ideas that shaped the modern world: individual liberty, rule of law, free speech, and accountable governance. Those ideals influenced democratic movements and freedom struggles elsewhere. In our case, this resonance was natural, given India’s long history as a pluralistic society with a consultative ethos. Today’s event, therefore, has a particular significance. It is a coming together of those for whom democracy is in their very DNA,” he said.

Jaishankar also said, “Friends, the beliefs underpinning the Declaration of Independence were thereafter expressed in measures for ascertaining the will of the people and creating a federal structure. Some of those experiences were taken into account by India’s Constitution makers. Our affinities have only grown with more travel and with deeper technology and economic linkages,” he said.

He further said that India and the US are both political democracies; we are market economies, and we are open societies.

“Today, our two countries approach the world with certain common attributes. We are both political democracies, we are market economies, and we are open societies. These shared traits have in recent times been strengthened by a convergence of national interests. And that is precisely what has enabled us to overcome the hesitations of history,” he said.

Jaishankar said further that India’s and the US’s strategic partnership is expressed now in a very wide range of activities.

“Our strategic partnership is expressed now in a very wide range of activities. They span trade and investment, defense and security, critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, AI, energy, and space to education, to health, and to culture. Our robust linkages grow as each side adds value and expands opportunities for the other,” he said.

Jaishankar said that both nations have a strong interest in combating terrorism.

“India and the United States have a strong interest in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We must always be clear about zero tolerance for terrorism. And that is why our counter-terrorism cooperation is so important,” he said.

He also noted that the people-to-people connection has also been a very special characteristic of our relationship.

“The people-to-people connect has also been a very special characteristic of our relationship. The Indian diaspora in the United States has contributed enormously to American society across technology, academia, medicine, entrepreneurship, and public service. It has helped build political understanding between our two nations and remains a living bridge,” he said.

Jaishankar further said that both nations have a common interest in de-risking the global economy and providing the world with more choices.

“Secretary Rubio, Ambassador, friends, it is widely recognized that the world is now in an era of transition. This actually makes the case for our relationship even stronger. Mutuality of benefits will certainly advance our cooperation. Both nations have a common interest in de-risking the global economy and providing the world with more choices. Our many convergences make us effective strategic partners in multiple domains,” he said.

He then said that this visit highlights the significance of our ties in contemporary times.

“This visit, Secretary Rubio, your first, highlights the significance of our ties in contemporary times. It focuses on the value of a strong bilateral relationship and the beneficial contribution of the Quad. There are other plurilateral platforms where India and the United States collaborate productively, as indeed we do in multilateral organisations,” he said.

Jaishankar said further that their goal was to advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future.
“Secretary, Ambassador, friends, a year ago, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump set out a pathway for the further development of our enduring partnership. Their goal was to advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future, while also serving global good. Today’s occasion has brought together many stakeholders of that endeavor in this hall. Your visit, Mr. Secretary, and this celebration allow us to reaffirm our commitment to that vision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Pleased to join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the US National Day reception celebrating 250 years of US Declaration of Independence. As political democracies, market economies and open societies, India and US share many interests and convergences. Highlighted how the robust linkages of a strategic partnership continue to strengthen across a wide range of domains.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: No US-Iran Agreement Expected Sunday Amid Ongoing Negotiations

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‘US Declaration Of Independence Influenced The Modern World,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar
Tags: external affairs ministerindiaunited statesUS Embassy National Day reception

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‘US Declaration Of Independence Influenced The Modern World,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar

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‘US Declaration Of Independence Influenced The Modern World,’ Says EAM S Jaishankar
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