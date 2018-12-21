US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday resigned from his post, say reports. His decision came a day after President Donald Trump's order to pull out of American troops from war-torn Syria. Later, in a tweet, US President Donal Trump said that during the Jim Mattis' tenure the United States made tremendous progress and he will be retiring on February 28, 2019.

According to the reports, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has stepped down from his post. It is envisaged that Jim Mattis resigned after President Donald Trump’s order to pull out of American troops from war-torn Syria. Mattis handed over his resignation on Thursday and later President Trump announced that Mattis will be retiring on February 28, 2019. The letter from 68-year-old Pentagon chief’s letter reads, “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

Taking on the Twitter, US President Donald Trump said, “General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new defence equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

