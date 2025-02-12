US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: Ukraine War ‘Must End,’ NATO Membership Unlikely for Kyiv

The United States is pulling back from its role as the main security provider for Ukraine, marking a major shift in NATO defense strategy. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made it clear that Europe must now take the lead in securing Ukraine.

The United States is pulling back from its role as the main security provider for Ukraine, marking a major shift in NATO defense strategy.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia “must end” and that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not a realistic outcome. Speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Hegseth made it clear that the United States will no longer prioritize European and Ukrainian security as the Trump administration refocuses on securing its own borders and deterring conflict with China.

European Troops to Take the Lead in Post-War Ukraine

Hegseth emphasized that European nations should take primary responsibility for securing Ukraine in the aftermath of the war, explicitly stating that US troops will not be involved.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” he said. “Any security guarantees offered to Ukraine must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.”

He further clarified, “To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine.”

NATO Membership, Pre-2014 Borders “Unrealistic” Objectives

Hegseth also tempered expectations regarding Ukraine’s territorial ambitions, stating that a return to its pre-2014 borders—before Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its incursion into eastern Ukraine—is “an unrealistic objective.”

His remarks are likely to raise concerns in Kyiv, particularly for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently asserted that European nations alone cannot provide meaningful security guarantees without American leadership.

During his address, Hegseth did not announce any new US aid to Ukraine. Instead, he made it clear that shifting strategic realities prevent the United States from maintaining its previous level of engagement in European security.

“We’re also here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe,” he said.

Reaction from NATO and European Allies

Hegseth’s statements, while significant, were not entirely unexpected by NATO and European Union officials, who had been preparing for a reduction in US involvement. In response, NATO has already established its own security framework to coordinate military assistance for Ukraine.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey acknowledged these concerns, stating, “We hear your concerns on stepping up for Ukraine, and we hear your concerns on stepping up for European security.”

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed Trump’s call for more balanced defense contributions. “I agree with President Trump that we must equalize security assistance to Ukraine. But to really change the trajectory of the conflict, we need to do even more,” he said.

A Stark Departure from Biden Administration’s Approach

Hegseth’s remarks represented the clearest indication yet of the Trump administration’s intent to step back from its previously dominant role in the Ukraine conflict and reposition it as a European issue. This marks a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which placed strong transatlantic cooperation and support for Ukraine at the core of its foreign policy.

Hegseth also reiterated Trump’s call for NATO allies to increase their defense spending, arguing that the existing 2% of GDP target is insufficient.

“2% is not enough,” he said, endorsing Trump’s demand that allies raise their defense budgets to 5% of GDP.

Commitment to NATO, but with Conditions

Despite signaling a shift in priorities, Hegseth reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to NATO and its partnerships in Europe. However, he emphasized that Washington will no longer tolerate an “imbalanced relationship” that fosters dependency.

“The US remains committed to the NATO alliance and to the defense partnership with Europe. Full stop. But the United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency,” he stated.

