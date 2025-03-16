Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Defense Secretary Vows Continued Strikes on Houthis Until Shipping Attacks Stop

US Defense Secretary Vows Continued Strikes on Houthis Until Shipping Attacks Stop

"The minute the Houthis say we'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones," Hegseth said.

US Defense Secretary Vows Continued Strikes on Houthis Until Shipping Attacks Stop

(AP Photo)


The US will keep attacking Yemeni Houthis until they cease attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Reuters reported, quoting US defense secretary Pete Hegseth as saying on Sunday, amid the Iran-aligned group’s indication that it could escalate in response to the deadly American strikes a day before that claimed at least 31 lives.

The airstrikes, the report said, are the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, a US official told Reuters that the campaign could continue for weeks.

“The minute the Houthis say we’ll stop shooting at your ships, we’ll stop shooting at your drones, this campaign will end, but until then it will be unrelenting,” Hegseth told Fox News.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is about stopping the shooting at assets … in that critical waterway, to reopen freedom of navigation, which is a core national interest of the United States, and Iran has been enabling the Houthis for far too long,” he reportedly said, adding, “They better back off.”

The Houthi political bureau has condemned the US airstrikes, calling them a “war crime,” and warned that they would respond to further escalation with more attacks. In a statement, the group said it was ready to “meet escalation with escalation,” signalling a prolonged conflict.

ALSO READ: World Listens to India’: PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

Filed under

Houthis Pete Hegseth Red Sea US Strikes on Houthis

newsx

New Hope For Cancer Patients! Scientists Explore IgE Antibodies As A Game-Changer For HER2 Cancers
newsx

Reviving Manipur’s Spirit: The Folk Dance Workshops Bringing Communities Together
newsx

Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here’s What We...
newsx

US Deports Hundreds of Venezuelan ‘Gang Members’ To El Salvador
newsx

US Defense Secretary Vows Continued Strikes on Houthis Until Shipping Attacks Stop
newsx

PM Modi Reveals His Favorite Footballer—A Legendary Name From The 1980s!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Hope For Cancer Patients! Scientists Explore IgE Antibodies As A Game-Changer For HER2 Cancers

New Hope For Cancer Patients! Scientists Explore IgE Antibodies As A Game-Changer For HER2 Cancers

Reviving Manipur’s Spirit: The Folk Dance Workshops Bringing Communities Together

Reviving Manipur’s Spirit: The Folk Dance Workshops Bringing Communities Together

Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here’s What We Know

Severe Heatwave Alert! IMD Issues Warnings For These States, Including Karnataka – Here’s What We...

US Deports Hundreds of Venezuelan ‘Gang Members’ To El Salvador

US Deports Hundreds of Venezuelan ‘Gang Members’ To El Salvador

PM Modi Reveals His Favorite Footballer—A Legendary Name From The 1980s!

PM Modi Reveals His Favorite Footballer—A Legendary Name From The 1980s!

Entertainment

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips